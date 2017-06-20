Trucking Apps - a $35.4 Billion Market Potential by 2025

Mobile technology enabling digital disruption in the North American trucking industry to be explored in Frost & Sullivan Webcast

Mobile apps are being launched targeting the trucking sector constantly. With the launch of Uber Freight, the competition in the trucking app space has only heated up pressing the incumbents to innovate and move fast. Frost & Sullivan expects only about 30 of the more than 100 currently available trucking apps in North America to survive until 2020. This Briefing will explore the business models of three big app segments, namely the freight mobility apps, fleet optimization apps, and driver utility apps, will analyse the competitive landscape and will identify the top apps that are expected to become the next unicorns, more importantly to survive the test of time.

Mobile-based freight mobility will be the biggest disrupter transforming the North American transportation industry-a $700 billion industry. On-demand freight mobility apps will bring in high asset utilization among smaller fleets, help reduce logistics costs for shippers due to lower brokerage fees, ease capacity crunch, reduce empty return miles that are currently about 20 billion miles, and also help reduce emissions. It will also disrupt the brokerage industry, currently valued at $50 billion, and is likely to become a $26.4 billion market by 2025. Other notable apps will be the complementary freight optimisation and driver utility apps, with a potential to grow into a $9 billion market by 2025.

"Fleet optimisation apps will drastically bring down cost barriers to adopt services that were previously only accessible through traditional telematics players requiring hardware, helping small fleets and owner operators, which constitute 90 percent of the North American trucking carriers; driver utility apps will make being on road easy for drivers with clear delivery instructions, documentation, receive payments, regulatory compliance, communication, point of interest (POI) services and most importantly to find loads with a press of a button to eliminate empty return miles" explains Chandramowli Kailasam, Team Leader Commercial Vehicle Research, Frost & Sullivan.

