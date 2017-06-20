

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares rose on Tuesday after yet another record close on Wall Street overnight, led by technology shares.



With a strong working majority now confirmed in the National Assembly, market participants bet that President Emmanuel Macron will forge ahead with pro-EU, business-friendly reforms in order to revive the economy and bring down the unemployment rate.



The benchmark CAC 40 was up 22 points or 0.42 percent at 5,333 in late opening deals after rising 0.9 percent on Monday.



Safran was marginally higher after unveiling its new-generation airborne optronic system at the Paris Air Show.



Dassault Systèmes rose about 1 percent after it acquired a majority stake in Outscale, a global leader in enterprise-class cloud services.



Telecommunications firm Orange slid half a percent after announcing that it plans to reduce its stake in BT Group.



In economic releases, figures from the European Central Bank showed that the euro zone current account surplus fell to 22.2 billion euros in April from 35.7 billion euros in March.



This was the lowest since November 2014, when the surplus totaled 21.65 billion euros.



