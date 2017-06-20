IKEA, the world's leading home furnishings retailer, today announced plans to install three Blink electric vehicle (EV) charging stations at its future Indianapolis-area store opening Fall 2017 in Fishers, IN. This initiative reflects the continued partnership between IKEA and Car Charging Group, Inc. (OTC: CCGI), the owner of the Blink Network and Blink EV charging stations, and the largest owner and operator of EV charging services with thousands of public EV charging stations in 36 states and two countries. There currently are Blink EV charging units at 29 IKEA stores in the United States.

"Installing EV charging stations at the future IKEA Fishers reinforces our commitment to sustainability," said Holly Davidson, store manager. "As a retailer, IKEA realizes that a focus on the sustainable transport of people can help empower customers to live sustainably. So, meeting the needs of EV drivers in Indiana helps achieve both goals."

To charge an EV at the future IKEA Fishers, drivers can tap their Blink InCard (RFID card) to the reader below the screen, initiate the session directly from the Blink Mobile application, or use a guest code provided via the Blink Mobile app, www.BlinkCode.com, or Blink Customer Support (888-998-2546). Once the session is initiated, drivers can plug the charger into the EV, and then shop and eat at their leisure in the IKEA store while the vehicle is charging. EV drivers can become a Blink member for free and typically receive discounted charging fees at thousands of Blink units. More information about how to use the Blink EV charging stations and how to become a Blink Member is available at blinknetwork.com.

Drawing from its Swedish heritage and respect of nature, IKEA believes it can do good business while minimizing impacts on the environment. Globally, IKEA evaluates locations for conservation opportunities, integrates innovative materials into product design, works to maintain sustainable resources, and flat-packs goods for efficient distribution. Specific U.S. sustainable efforts include: recycling waste material; incorporating environmental measures into buildings with energy-efficient HVAC and lighting systems, recycled construction materials, skylights in warehouse areas, and water-conserving restrooms; and operationally, eliminating plastic bags from the check-out process, and selling only LED bulbs. Consistent with its goal to be energy independent by 2020, IKEA has installed more than 700,000 solar panels on buildings worldwide and owns nearly 350 wind turbines, including 104 in the U.S.

Under construction on 35 acres along the eastern side of Interstate 69, just south of the E. 116th Street exit, approximately 15 miles northeast of downtown Indianapolis, the 289,000-square-foot future IKEA Fishers and 1,000 parking spaces reflects the unique architectural design for which IKEA is known worldwide, and will include one of Indiana's largest solar rooftops, consistent with the solar presence at 90% of IKEA U.S. locations. In addition to 500 jobs created by construction, 250 coworkers will join the IKEA family when the store opens. Positions currently are posted online, with remaining opportunities available later this summer. Until IKEA Fishers opens as the 45th U.S. IKEA store and first in Indiana, customers can shop at Cincinnati-area IKEA West Chester, OH; Chicago-area IKEA Bolingbrook and IKEA Schaumburg; or online at IKEA-USA.com.

Since its 1943 founding in Sweden, IKEA has offered home furnishings of good design and function at low prices so the majority of people can afford them. There are currently more than 390 IKEA stores in 48 countries, including 44 in the U.S. IKEA has been ranked among "Best Companies to Work For" and, as further investment in its coworkers, has raised its own minimum wage twice in two years. IKEA incorporates sustainability into day-to-day business and supports initiatives that benefit children and the environment. For more information see IKEA-USA.com, @IKEAUSANews, @IKEAUSA or IKEAUSA on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Pinterest.

