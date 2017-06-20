RaySafe Pro-Slit Camera Provides Accurate Focal Spot Measurement

BILLDAL, Sweden, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Unfors RaySafe, the global leader of X-ray quality assurance solutions introduces the RaySafe Pro-Slit Phantom and the RaySafe Pro-Stand.

The RaySafe Pro-Slit Phantom is a slit camera for accurate measurement of the focal spot size according to IEC 60336:2005. Its design enables repeatable and accurate measurements and the possibility to measure the size of any focal spot with one tool.

Use the RaySafe Pro-Stand (not included) to enable easy and repeatable measurement setup. The RaySafe Pro-Stand is an adjustable stand that is designed to make focal spot measuring procedures easy to perform, as well as ensuring accurate results. The Pro-Stand can be used with the slit camera, RaySafe pinholes,and can also be used for manual HVL measurements. The Pro-Stand comes in a basic version which includes adjustable height from 350 mm to over 600 mm (wide range of magnification) and adjustable horizontal positioning. The full version additionally offers, tilt functionality of 10 degrees, positioning tool for easy setup and a heavy duty rugged case for safe transportation.

