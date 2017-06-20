Chiropractic Software Market 6.22% CAGR by 2021 Says a New Research Report at ReportsnReports.com

PUNE, India, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Chiropractic software market analyst says the latest trend gaining momentum in the market is emergence of mobile-based chiropractic applications. Many chiropractic software buyers are beginning to consider mobile platform support because chiropractic practitioners and their employees are increasingly using mobile devices such as smartphones and tablet for work. Hence, many chiropractic software industry vendors are offering mobile functionality either via a web browser or mobile app. The mobile-based chiropractic software allows practitioners to accomplish more from outside the office and also improves mobility within the practice.

Complete report on chiropractic software market spread across 77 pages, analyzing 5 major companies and providing 23 data exhibits now available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1062691-global-chiropractic-software-market-2017-2021.html.

According to the chiropractic software market report, one of the major drivers for this market is increasing need for maximizing chair time utilization. In chiropractic practices, maximizing of chair time utilization is the key driver of success. Chair time is the amount of time a patient spends in the chair of a doctor's clinic either for examination or treatment. The efficient utilization of chair time by doctors to treat more patients results in higher revenue and improved profits.

The following companies as the key players in the global chiropractic software market: AdvancedMD, MacPractice, Nuesoft Technologies, OfficeAlly, and Practice Fusion. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Addison Health Systems, Atlas Chiropractic System, ChiroPulse, ChiroSpring, ChiroTouch, ClinicPro.com, CloudChiro, CollaborateMD, CompuGroup Medical, drchrono, E-Z BIS, Forte Holdings, Genesis Chiropractic Software, InPhase Technologies, iSALUS Healthcare, Life Systems Software, Medicfusion, Meditab, MPN Software Systems, MRX Solutions, TotalMD, and WonderDoc. Buy a copy of Global Chiropractic Software Market 2017-2021 report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1062691.

The analysts forecast global chiropractic software market to grow at a CAGR of 6.22% during the period 2017-2021. The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors.

Global Chiropractic Software Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global chiropractic software market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the new sales and value of chiropractic software.



Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is threat from open-source chiropractic software vendors. The global chiropractic software market has open-source vendors that provide a range of business analytics tools and applications. The open-source chiropractic software can be downloaded and run on all platforms. As the purchasing and licensing costs of the commercial chiropractic software are high, a number of medium-sized chiropractic practices and individual practitioners prefer open-source products, which are freely available on the Internet.

Another related report is Global Assisted Living Software Market 2017-2021, the following companies as the key players in the global assisted living software market: American Healthtech, Yardi Systems, RealPage, PointClickCare, and MatrixCare. Other prominent vendors in the market are: AL Advantage, Assisted Living Soft, Caremerge, Carevium, CareVoyant, Dude Solutions, ECP, Eldermark, iCareManager, Medtelligent, and VITALS SOFTWARE.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of analytics in assisted living software. Big data and analytics is gaining popularity in the assisted living industry as a wide variety of analytical and statistical modeling tools are being used in facilities to get structured and meaningful insights about operations. The assisted living care provider organizations are generating a massive amount of data, such as resident health information records and non-clinical data, such as administrative and financial data. Browse complete report at http://www.reportsnreports.com/reports/1062608-global-assisted-living-software-market-2017-2021.html .



Explore other new reports on IT & Telecommunication Market at http://www.reportsnreports.com/market-research/information-technology/.

About Us:

ReportsnReports.com is an online market research reports library of 500,000+ in-depth studies of over 5000 micro markets. Not limited to any one industry, ReportsnReports.com offers research studies on agriculture, energy and power, chemicals, environment, medical devices, healthcare, food and beverages, water, advanced materials and much more.



Contact:

Ritesh Tiwari

2nd Floor, Metropole Building,

Next to Inox Theatre,

Bund Garden Road, Pune - 411013.

Maharashtra, India.

+1-888-391-5441

sales@reportsandreports.com



Connect with Us:

LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/reportsnreports

RSS/Feeds: http://www.reportsnreports.com/feed/l-latestreports.xml