VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Over 65% of Canadians identify the process of moving to a new home as a stressful life experience.

Canada's busiest moving day of the year, June 30th, is just around the corner. New research carried out by BigSteelBox, surveying 2,000 adults across Canada, revealed that more Canadians (25.7%) list moving as one of their most stressful life experiences, compared to starting a new job (24.3%), getting divorced (17.8%), starting a family (10.1%) or planning a wedding (9.8%).

The leading moving and mobile storage company found that it is women (70.2%) who experience the most stress when it comes to moving to a new home. In fact, despite moving to a new home being an exciting milestone, Canadians find the act of packing so daunting that 14% stated they put off their packing until the night before. Men (16%) are more likely than women (11.7%) to put off packing until the night before.

It doesn't stop there; 51.7% admitted that once they move, they don't unpack their new homes within the first few weeks of moving in.

How long does the stress of moving last? Almost one half of Canadians feel the stress of moving for up to five months. To alleviate the stress of moving, more than 50% of Canadians have hired professionals to help with the job. Jason Siebenga, President of BigSteelBox, notes that after supporting over 38,000 Canadians with their moving and storage needs, most customers say that the extra time and flexibility they have by using a portable storage company like BigSteelBox significantly reduces the stress they experience.

Further highlights of the survey include:

-- Residents of Ontario are the most likely to feel the stress of moving (68.6%) with BC coming in a close second (66%). -- Canadians in the Prairie Provinces are last-minute packers and take the longest to settle into their new homes after a move; 15.9% admit to leaving packing to the night before, and 24% take several months to unpack. -- Predictable costs are a major concern for Canadians; 30.9% listed unpredictable pricing as a point of contention when dealing with a third-party moving company. -- 39.5% of Canadians noted that their moving costs were higher or much higher than expected. -- Almost 20% admit to coping with the stress of moving with a glass of wine, while 27% relax by organizing their belongings.

Siebenga remarks that, "While moving to a new home can be an exciting time, proper planning will help to minimize stress and mitigate unforeseen costs." As a leading moving and mobile storage company, BigSteelBox recommends the following steps to ensure a successful move:

1. Do your research ahead of time and find a moving company with upfront costs and no hidden fees. For example, rather than charging by weight like most long distance moving companies, BigSteelBox charges by the size and number of steel shipping containers used. This ensures that the final bill will match the quote. 2. Take your time packing and unpacking. Cramming all the stress of moving into one day is very common, but it can be avoided. BigSteelBox delivers a shipping container to your home and you pack it at your convienence. You can keep your box on your property for as long as you need it, or BigSteelBox can pick it up and move it to one of their secure storage facilities until you're ready to have it delivered to your new home. 3. Ensure your belongings are safe and secure throughout your move. BigSteelBoxes are made of corten steel and fitted with a steel lock box to protect a padlock. These features make them wind, water, and rodent- proof, and virtually impossible for thieves to break into. Furthermore, you keep the key, so only you have access to your belongings.

About BigSteelBox

BigSteelBox is a leading provider of mobile storage solutions in Canada, helping make moving and storage simple and stress free. Their storage options can be tailored to meet the needs of any residential, construction or commercial customer, bringing the storage to them when and where they need it and managing all aspects of transportation. BigSteelBox makes moving and storage easier.

