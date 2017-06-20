

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares were slightly higher on Tuesday after the pound tumbled on dovish remarks from Bank of England Governor Mark Carney.



The pound hit one-week low after Carney painted a bleak picture of the U.K. economy and said now is not the time to raise the U.K. interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 7 points or 0.10 percent at 7,530 in late opening deals after closing 0.8 percent higher the previous day.



Homebuilders were on the rise, with Taylor Wimpey and Persimmon gaining 1-2 percent.



Telecommunications services company BT Group slid half a percent on saying it would repurchase up to 200 million pounds ($255.46 million) worth of shares from French telecoms group Orange.



Wolseley lost about 1 percent despite the plumbing and heating supplier forecasting annual trading profit in line with expectations.



Barclays was marginally lower after the Serious Fraud Office charged the lender, its former chief executive and three other former top executives with fraud over their actions in the 2008 financial crisis.



