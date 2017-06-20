Regulatory News:

Notification of share buyback transactions realized (1) from June 12, 2017 until June 16, 2017

(Share buyback program approved by the Shareholders' Meeting of May 25, 2016)

Issuer Issuer's identification

code (LEI code) Day of transaction Identification code

of financial instrument Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted

average acquisition

price Identification code

of market PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.12 FR0000130577 22 506 65,03345508 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.12 FR0000130577 37 495 65,02697533 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.12 FR0000130577 3 811 65,03951194 BATE PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.12 FR0000130577 11 273 65,03251663 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.13 FR0000130577 439 66,02343964 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.13 FR0000130577 871 65,96323766 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.13 FR0000130577 136 66,03720588 TRQX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.16 FR0000130577 3 334 66,90779544 CHIX PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.16 FR0000130577 12 095 66,86882017 XPAR PUBLICIS GROUPE SA 2138004KW8BV57III342 2017.06.16 FR0000130577 2 134 66,90666823 TRQX TOTAL 94 094 65,39049939

(1) Transactions by the issuer directly or through an Investment Service Provider acting independently on behalf of the issuer.

