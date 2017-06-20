

CHICAGO (dpa-AFX) - Boeing (BA) and Avolon, the international aircraft leasing company, announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding for 75 737 MAX 8s. The commitment, valued at $8.4 billion at list prices, will bolster Avolon's single-aisle portfolio. The MOU also includes purchase rights for an additional 50 737 MAX 8s.



Based in Dublin, Ireland, Avolon is one of the leading aircraft leasing firms in the world.



Separately, Boeing and Blue Air announced an order for six 737 MAX airplanes. The order was previously attributed to an unidentified customer on the Boeing website. The Romanian carrier will also lease a further six 737 MAXs and six Next-Generation 737-800s from Air Lease Corp.



