Cultivation Technologies, Inc.: Cultivation Technologies' Subsidiary Executes Sponsored Research Agreement for Cannabis Genetics within Dr. Daniele Piomelli's Lab at University of California, Irvine

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Cultivation Technologies ("CTI"), an emerging leader in medical Cannabis infrastructure, branding, and genetics, executed an agreement to conduct sponsored research within the Piomelli Lab at University of California, Irvine ("UCI"). The research will be performed by CTI's wholly-owned subsidiary entitled Plant Innovations, LLC.

Following recent announcements regarding efforts to create a multi-disciplinary academic institute for Cannabis on the UCI campus, the CTI subsidiary will conduct research on the biology, genomics and genetic diversity of Cannabis under direction of Eric J. Mathur, the Chief Science Officer of Cultivation Technologies, Inc.*

Mathur stated "working together with UCI and the Piomelli Lab, our objective is to elucidate the biology and genomics of the Cannabis genera. This will enable development of medicinal grade Cannabis cultivars which consistently exhibit defined chemical profiles, with cannabinoid and terpenoid levels optimized for specific therapeutic indications."

"This research could lead to significant advances in our understanding of Cannabis and its genetic composition" Miguel Motta, CEO of CTI stated. "Dr. Piomelli is a leader in cannabinoid research, and we are thrilled to establish a collaboration with his laboratory."

Dr. Daniele Piomelli added "these are exciting times for Cannabis research and I am glad that this team decided to work with our laboratory to advance basic research and public knowledge about this intriguing plant."

ABOUT DR. DANIELE PIOMELLI

Editor of "Cannabis & Cannabinoid Research," the only peer-reviewed scientific publication dedicated to cannabis. Recognized as a global leader in cannabinoid research, Piomelli was born and educated in Naples, Italy where he earned his degree of Doctor of Pharmacy in 1982. Studied and neuroscience with James H. Schwartz and Eric Kandel at Columbia University, and later with Paul Greengard at the Rockefeller University. Both of his mentors received the Nobel Prize in 2000 for their contributions to medicine. After working at the INSERM in Paris, and at the Neurosciences Institute in San Diego, with Nobel Laureate Gerald Edelman, Dr. Piomelli joined the University of California, Irvine where he is now Louise Turner Arnold Chair in Neurosciences and Professor of Anatomy and Neurobiology, Pharmacology, and Biological Chemistry. He is the founding director of the unit of drug discovery and development (D3) at the Italian Institute of Technology in Genoa, Italy. He is author to more than 400 peer-reviewed articles in journals such as Nature, Science, PNAS, and Nature Neuroscience, three full-length books, and 30 patents.

ABOUT CULTIVATION TECHNOLOGIES, INC. CHIEF SCIENCE OFFICER ERIC J. MATHUR

Eric Mathur serves as Chief Science Officer for Cultivation Technologies, Inc.; he leads the Cannabis genetics team which employs a rigorous hybridization platform designed to yield hybrid Cannabis cultivars tailored for specific human therapeutic indications. Mathur's career spans over 35 years in basic and applied biotechnology with a focus on translational science. His expertise traverses' molecular biology and microbiology, enzymology, drug discovery, plant-microbe interactions, human and agricultural microbiome sciences, plant genomics, molecular breeding, and crop improvement. Eric has led scientific research in a number companies including Stratagene, Diversa Corporation, Synthetic Genomics, SG Biofuels and Yulex Corporation. His most recent successes include dramatic latex yield improvements in guayule for natural rubber production and a fifty-fold increased productivity of Jatropha curcas for biodiesel applications. Eric Mathur is an internationally recognized speaker, author of over 50 peer-reviewed publications, and named inventor on over 100 issued patents.

This press release constitutes forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Such statements are based on our current beliefs and expectations and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond our control. In addition, such forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Potential risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, technical advances in the industry as well as political and economic conditions present within the industry. We do not take any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or developments after a forward-looking statement was made. This press release and the information contained herein is not an offer to buy or sell securities and does not contain investment advice. The Cannabis plant samples used in this research will consist of only stem tissues and seeds to conform to DEA Schedule I rules.

