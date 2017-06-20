- 'Expect to Connect' takes place on June 22

FINEOS Corporation, a market leading provider of core systems for Life, Accident and Health insurance, will host its next webinar 'Expect to connect: The next generation of employee benefits core systems' this Thursday, June 22. The webinar will be presented by Chuck Johnston, Chief Marketing Officer, FINEOS and hosted by Digital Insurance.

During the 45-minute presentation, Chuck will look at the evolving landscape for employee benefits (EB), which is marked by changes in how insurers, partners, and even competitors come together to best meet the needs of an increasingly demanding workforce. In response to this disruption, insurers are rethinking the efficacy of their core policy administration systems and looking at modern technologies and processes that support improved business models around partnerships and new business.

The webinar will outline how best to manage this new ecosystem of policyholders, partners, and stakeholders, and what insurers should look for in next generation core administration systems. Webinar participants will learn:

How EB multi-party sales and service models require open systems and new APIs

Why industry standards don't solve the whole problem

How the use of capabilities, patterns, and defined APIs can intelligently connect to the greater insurance ecosystem

How to maintain customer relationships in a multi-party service model

The role of security, privacy, and blockchain usage in an open insurance ecosystem.

Chuck Johnston is a senior insurance executive with over 30 years of expertise in insurance and information technology. To register for the webinar, click here.

FINEOS is a global leader in insurance software with customers in nine countries and has been chosen by 8 of the top 20 Group Life, Accident Health insurers in the US and 4 of the top 5 Life, Accident Health insurers in Australia. FINEOS has many years' experience working with insurers in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific and has over 26,000 licenced users globally.

About FINEOS Corporation

The FINEOS flagship product, the FINEOS AdminSuite, is based on the FINEOS Digital Platform, which can be hosted in the cloud or on premise. The FINEOS AdminSuite will deliver a full service Policy, Billing and Claims software solution providing best-in-class functionality for Group, Voluntary and Individual Policy administration on a single platform while also supporting self-admin, full-admin and TPA models. FINEOS delivers innovative solutions to a global market and has customers, employees and established bases in North America, Europe and the Asia Pacific markets. For more information, visit www.FINEOS.com

