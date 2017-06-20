Reed K. Fairs Partners with SeoulMesse International to Launch Major Perfumery and Cosmetics Exhibition in November 2017

SEOUL, South Korea, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Two major exhibition organizers in Korea will collaborate this year to organize an enhanced exhibition and more global networking experience for Korea's perfumery and cosmetics industry.From November 23 to November 25, 2017, Reed K. Fairs and SeoulMesse International will blend their two respective events, InterCHARM Korea and Beauty Expo Korea, to create a unique international beauty industry platform. The event, which will be held at COEX Convention Center in Seoul, is expected to be highly effective in driving international expansion.

The new event will be a unique business platform for international companies to expand into the booming Korean perfumery and cosmetics market that currently ranks fourth globally in terms of expenditure on cosmetics and beauty care products.

As part of the powerful blend of two events, Beauty Expo Korea offers a rich, 15-year history as one of the country's largest trade shows for the cosmetics and beauty industry. InterCHARM organized by Reed Exhibitions Russia is a renowned world-leading beauty trade show. It is also the largest perfumery and cosmetics exhibition across all of Russia, the CIS region, Central and Eastern Europe. In 2017, the inaugural event is expected to bring together 300 exhibitors and over 40,000 attendees. Attracted by InterCHARM's global brand recognition, ability to convene high levels of industry experts and expansive business networks, visitors will come from all over the world to do brisk business across the three show days.