

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Federal Trade Commission or FTC on Monday said it has authorized legal action to stop the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel, alleging that the combined firm would control more than 90 percent of the U.S. market for paid daily fantasy sports contests.



The FTC, jointly with the Offices of the Attorneys General in the State of California and the District of Columbia, plans to file a complaint in federal district court seeking a preliminary injunction to stop the merger and to maintain the status quo pending an administrative trial.



The two largest daily fantasy sports sites announced their deal as a merger of equals in November 2016. The companies have faced regulatory challenges in several states.



In response to FTC statement, the companies reportedly said that they were considering their legal options. They said, 'We are disappointed by this decision and continue to believe that a merger is in the best interests of our players, our companies, our employees and the fantasy sports industry.'



According to the FTC's complaint, DraftKings and FanDuel are each other's most significant competitor, while the proposed merger would create a single provider with the largest share of the market.



Media reported last week that some legal staff at the FTC expressed concerns that allowing the merger would effectively remove all competition from the marketplace.



Boston-based DraftKings is the country's largest daily fantasy sports provider in terms of entry fees and revenues, while FanDuel is the second-largest daily fantasy sports provider.



'This merger would deprive customers of the substantial benefits of direct competition between DraftKings and FanDuel,' said Tad Lipsky, Acting Director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition.



The federal district court complaint was filed on June 19 in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The administrative trial is scheduled to begin on November 21, 2017.



