

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's unemployment rate held steady in May, defying economists' expectations for a slight decrease, figures from Statistics Sweden showed Tuesday.



The jobless rate came in at 7.2 percent in May, the same rate as in April. Meanwhile, economists had expected the rate to fall to 7.1 percent.



In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was 7.6 percent.



The number of unemployed people grew to 387,000 in May from 386,000 in the prior month.



The employment rate edged up to 67.4 percent in May from 67.2 percent in April.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the jobless rate also remained unchanged at 6.7 percent.



