Aberforth Geared Income Trust Plc - Statement re Elections under Scheme

20 June 2017

Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc (the "Company") - Elections under Scheme

Further to the proposals for the reconstruction and winding up of the Company which were announced on 19 May 2017, the results of elections under the Scheme were as follows:

elections for ordinary shares in Aberforth Split Level Income Trust plc ("ASLIT") weremade, or deemed to have been made in respect of: 64,492,056 of the Company's Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 58.9 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares in issue); and 3,492,087 of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares (representing approximately 4.8 per cent. of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares in issue).



elections for zero dividend preference shares in ASLIT were made in respect of: 36,314,439 of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares (representing approximately 49.7 per cent. of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares in issue).



elections for cash were made, or deemed to have been made in respect of: 45,007,944 of the Company's Ordinary Shares (representing approximately 41.1 per cent. of the Company's Ordinary Shares in issue); and 33,193,474 of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares (representing approximately 45.5 per cent. of the Company's Zero Dividend Preference Shares in issue).



The elections for ASLIT Shares pursuant to the Scheme may be subject to any scaling back required under the terms of the Proposals.

A further announcement in respect of the reclassification of the Company's Shares, the result of ASLIT's Placing and Offer and the number of ASLIT Ordinary Shares and ASLIT ZDP Shares to be issued will be made on 29 June 2017.

The Scheme remains conditional on, among other conditions, the passing of the special resolution to place the Company into members' voluntary liquidation which will be proposed at the Second Meeting of the Company convened for 30 June 2017. The Scheme will not become effective unless the resolution is passed.

EXPECTED TIMETABLE

All references are to UK time. 2017 Calculation Date the close of business on Friday, 23 June Latest time and date for receipt of applications under the Placing* 3.00 p.m. on Monday, 26 June Latest time and date for receipt of green forms of proxy for the Second Meeting 11.00 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 June Shares disabled in CREST 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, 28 June Regulatory Information Service announcement of the results of the ASLIT Placing and Offer and the number of ASLIT Ordinary Shares and ASLIT ZDP Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme 29 June Amendment to the Of?cial List and dealings in Reclassi?ed Shares commence on the London Stock Exchange 8.00 a.m. on Thursday, 29 June Dealings in Reclassi?ed Shares suspended 7.30 a.m. on Friday, 30 June Second Meeting 11.00 a.m. on Friday, 30 June Effective Date for implementation of the Proposals and commencement of the liquidation of the Company Friday, 30 June Admission to listing of the ASLIT Shares to be issued pursuant to the Scheme and of the ASLIT Shares to be issued pursuant to the ASLIT Placing and Offer 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 3 July ASLIT Shares issued in uncerti?cated form credited to CREST accounts of Shareholders under the Scheme 8.00 a.m. on Monday, 3 July ASLIT Shares issued in uncerti?cated form credited to CREST accounts of ASLIT Shareholders under the Placing and Offer 11.00 a.m. on Monday, 3 July CREST payments made in respect of cash entitlements of Shareholders under the Scheme Friday, 7 July Cheques despatched in respect of cash entitlements of Shareholders under the Scheme Friday, 7 July De?nitive certi?cates in respect of ASLIT Shares issued in certi?cated form pursuant to the Scheme despatched to Shareholders entitled thereto week commencing Monday, 10 July Cancellation of listing of the Reclassi?ed Shares Monday, 10 July

Each of the times and dates in the above expected timetable (other than in relation to the Meetings) may be extended or brought forward without further notice. If any of the above times and/or dates change, the revised time(s) and/or date(s) will be noti?ed to Shareholders by an announcement through a Regulatory Information Service provider.

*The Directors may, with the prior approval of J.P. Morgan Cazenove, alter such dates and thereby lengthen the period for returning Application Forms under the Offer making commitments under the Placing to a date no later than 30 June 2017 and/or the date of Admission to a date or dates no later than 31 July 2017. The Company will notify investors of any such changes to these dates by making an announcement via a Regulatory Information Service. All references in the announcement to times are to London times.

For further information, please contact:

Investment Managers

Aberforth Partners LLP +44 (0) 131 220 0733

Euan Macdonald

Alistair Whyte

Advisers to the Company

Dickson Minto W.S . +44 (0) 207 649 6823

Douglas Armstrong

Advisers to ASLIT

J.P. Morgan Cazenove (JPMC) +44 (0) 207 742 4000

William Simmonds

Edward Gibson-Watt

Oliver Kenyon

Kepler Partners LLP +44 (0) 203 384 8796

Hugh van Cutsem

