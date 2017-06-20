Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:AIMT), a biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies, today reported findings from pre-randomization, preliminary clinical data collected from the European screening population of the PALISADE trial in Aimmune's AR101 program. In addition, the company reported observations from a survey on current management and use of oral immunotherapy for peanut allergy across Western Europe. The data were presented at the 2017 European Academy of Allergy and Clinical Immunology (EAACI) Congress in Helsinki.

AR101 is Aimmune's investigational biologic oral immunotherapy for desensitization of patients with peanut allergy. The Phase 3 PALISADE trial of AR101 enrolled 554 peanut-allergic patients ages 4-49 in eight countries in Europe and in the United States and Canada.

"Food allergy is a growing problem in Europe, with a high unmet medical need due to the potential severity of reactions, the difficulty of avoiding trace amounts of the food and the resulting anxiety that leads to reduced quality of life," said Sue Barrowcliffe, General Manager of Aimmune Europe. "Consequently we were delighted to have been able to include eight EU countries and more than 100 patients in our Phase 3 PALISADE trial, including many with multiple food allergies. The screening data from these patients that we have presented at EAACI provide an interesting insight into the characteristics of patients who are sensitive to very small amounts of peanut protein. Once the trial is completed, we will also be able to examine in detail the links between baseline characteristics and outcomes, from both an efficacy and a safety perspective."

Aimmune presented a preliminary dataset of 166 patients in Europe who underwent a screening double-blind, placebo-controlled food challenge (DBPCFC) to determine eligibility for the PALISADE trial (57% ages 4-11, 28% ages 12-17, and 15% ages 18-55; 59% male). The DBPCFC allowed a progression of doses of peanut protein up to a dose of 100 mg (1 mg, 3 mg, 10 mg, 30 mg, and 100 mg). Patients who reacted with dose-limiting symptoms at or before the 100-mg dose ("reactors") were eligible for randomization into the trial.

Observations from preliminary evaluable baseline characteristics results from these patients included the following:

Sixty-two percent of the subjects screened were reactors, who experienced dose-limiting symptoms in the DBPCFC at or before the 100-mg dose (median 30 mg dose, meaning a cumulative amount of 44 mg peanut protein); 38% were "non-reactors" who consumed all doses in the DBPCFC with no dose-limiting symptoms

Reactors had a statistically significant larger peanut skin-prick test (SPT) wheal diameters, a higher peanut-specific IgE (psIgE) and higher Ara h 2-specific IgE than non-reactors. Ara h 2-specific IgE demonstrated greatest sensitivity and specificity for discriminating between reactors and non-reactors, based on receiver operating characteristic (ROC) curve analysis of the data

SPT, peanut-specific IgE and Ara h 2 were not associated with the severity of reactions during the screening DBPCFC

"We are looking forward to analyzing the full European and North American dataset from PALISADE to learn more about the relationships between baseline measurements and reactions to peanut, as well as to explore geographic differences in the peanut-allergic populations and their management," said Daniel Adelman, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Aimmune. "These data, along with those from the other studies in our AR101 program, provide valuable information that helps determine the most appropriate practical use of AR101 on a large scale. We are particularly interested in seeing the screenings for the Phase 3 ARTEMIS trial for peanut-allergic children and adolescents in Europe, which will include patients who react at or before a 300-mg dose of peanut protein."

Aimmune also presented the results from a survey of physicians across six Western European countries who offer oral immunotherapy to peanut-allergic patients. Interviews with 39 physicians revealed substantial variability in approaches for peanut oral immunotherapy within and across European countries, showing that there is currently no standardized approach or product for peanut oral immunotherapy in Europe.

The posters associated with the abstracts "Clinical and immunologic characteristics of European patients screened for PALISADE" (#0371, Vereda A, et al.) and "Current Management and Use of Oral Immunotherapy for Peanut Allergy Across Western Europe" (#1369, Radwan A, et al.). are available at www.aimmune.com in the Events section under the News Events tab.

About Aimmune Therapeutics

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc., is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing treatments for life-threatening food allergies. The company's Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT™) approach is intended to achieve meaningful levels of protection by desensitizing patients with defined, precise amounts of key allergens. Aimmune's first investigational biologic product using CODIT™, AR101 for the treatment of peanut allergy, has received the FDA's Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the desensitization of peanut-allergic patients 4-17 years of age and is currently being evaluated in Phase 3 clinical trials. For more information, please see www.aimmune.com.

