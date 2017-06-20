Fire Door Market to hit $16.7 bn by 2024: Global Market Insights, Inc.

OCEAN VIEW, Delaware, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a new fire door market report by Global Market Insights, Inc., strong construction output with increasing spending on safety equipment in both commercial as well as residential sector will drive worldwide growth of this industry. Focus on fire safety and prevention from flame spreading in numerous industries has enhanced product demand.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160418/799556-a )

The global industry report "Fire Door Market Size By Material (Glass, Steel, Timber, Gypsum, Aluminum, Vermiculate Boards), By Product (Hinged, Double Action, Sliding, Flush Glazed), By Application (Residential, Commercial), By End-Use (Internal, External), Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook (U.S., Canada, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa), Growth Potential, Price Trend, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2017 - 2024" by Global Market Insights, Inc. says Fire Door Market size is slated to surpass USD 16.7 billion by 2024.

Aluminum fire door market is set to exceed USD 2 billion in sales by 2024. Durability, strength, lasting color appearance and sustainability are key properties driving these products. Increasing material replacement over wood in construction projects due to its superior properties at competitive price will propel industry growth.

Request for a sample of this research report @https://www.gminsights.com/request-sample/detail/1715

Rising casualty rate, property damage and public safety concerns during fire accident will propel industry growth. Increasing consumer safety consciousness along with improved standard of living are the key factors supporting product demand. Extensive R&D along with emergence of flush glazed and double action products will open new opportunities for the business growth.

Flush glazed variants continue to witness significant growth due to rising demand for natural light, ventilation, condensation, noise prevention, well insulated construction, reduced heating & cooling costs and safety & security needs.

Steel, glass and aluminum as per standards with superior resistance from FD 30 to FD 180 are primary raw materials. Steel is among the major revenue contributor, with generating over USD 4.2 billion in 2016. As per insulated steel door institute, advancement in weather strip system along with improvement in insulating technologies will drive product demand.

Stringent government regulations and policies by associations including NFPA on building safety codes and fire protection system will fuel industry growth. However, high maintenance & installation cost along with lack of integrity in system are the key factors restraining industry growth.

Browse key industry insights spread across 250 pages with 270 market data tables & 13 figures & charts from this 2017 report Fire Door Market in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/fire-door-market

Sliding variants are anticipated to witness growth over 6.5%. High adoption of horizontal, top hung, double skin insulated panels and telescopic sliding door will propel the product demand. Easy installation, heavy duty protection and use of composite materials will drive growth.

Commercial fire door market was worth over USD 7 billion in 2016. Rapid industrialization along with government compliance on the manufacturing sector including IT parks, textile parks and other industrial hubs particularly in the emerging nations are the key factors fueling the product scope.

Internal fire door market will witness growth over 7.4% up to 2024. Shifting focus on public safety and minimizing property damage will drive the product demand. Increasing construction expenditure particularly on the residential buildings will fuel the industry growth

MEA is anticipated to worth more than USD 600 million by 2024. Saudi Arabia will remain dominating followed by UAE in the forecast period. Growing government focus on infrastructure development to enhance tourism accompanied by stringent regulations for safety will propel the industry growth.

Asia Pacific fire door market share accounted for more than 28% in 2016. Growing population, rapid urbanization along with increasing investment on infrastructure development will support the regional demand. Government compliance including subsidies and safety awareness programs are the major factors stimulating the industry demand.

Europe fire door market is estimated to witness CAGR exceeding 6% up to 2024. High adoption of advanced technology along with increasing construction spending on commercial buildings are the driving factors for the product scope. Increasing safety concerns among consumers along with regulatory compliance will drive the regional demand.

Fire door market share is competitive with major players including Agta Record, Assa Abloy, Essex Ford Joinery, Mesker, Howden Joinery, Nihon Funen, Kingdom, Wanjia, Saintgeneral, Jia Hui, Wanjia, Simto, Zhucheng and Simto.

Make an inquiry for purchasing this report @ https://www.gminsights.com/inquiry-before-buying/1715

Browse Related Reports:

Window And Door Market Size 2016 - 2024

Window And Door Market size was valued at over USD 82 billion in 2015 and is forecast to grow at 5.6% CAGR from 2016 to 2024. This revenue refers to window and door system or profile sales. Global demand was over 28,000 kilotons in 2015, it will witness steady growth at 3.9%.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/window-and-door-market

Composite Doors & Windows Market Size 2017 - 2024

Composite Doors & Windows Market demand size is mainly driven by positive construction expenditure and increasing renovation activities. Some of the crucial factors which fuels this market are the properties present in the product including, tangibility and intangibility, resistance to water and wind, corrosion free and thermal in nature.

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/composite-doors-and-windows-market

About Global Market Insights

Global Market Insights, Inc., headquartered in Delaware, U.S., is a global market research and consulting service provider; offering syndicated and custom research reports along with growth consulting services. Our business intelligence and industry research reports offer clients with penetrative insights and actionable market data specially designed and presented to aid strategic decision making. These exhaustive reports are designed via a proprietary research methodology and are available for key industries such as chemicals, advanced materials, technology, renewable energy and biotechnology.

Contact Us:

Arun Hegde

Corporate Sales, USA

Global Market Insights, Inc.

Phone:1-302-846-7766

Toll Free:1-888-689-0688

Email:sales@gminsights.com



Web:https://www.gminsights.com

Blog:https://www.gminsights.com/blogs

Connect with us:Facebook|Google+|LinkedIn|Twitter