Non-opioid Pain Patch Market to be Worth US$4,983.3 Million by 2024: Drug Safety and Fewer Side-effects Help Garner Substantial Revenue

ALBANY, New York, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market features a moderate degree of competition, says Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new research report. The non-opioid pain patch market is a niche market in the overall pain relief market with a few key market players. Due to their strong brand names, these players have greater market penetration and operate globally.

"Regional players are focusing on business agreements with pharmaceutical majors to increase their market penetration in a bid to expand globally," says analyst at TMR. The major market players also benefit with such alliances as regional players are acquainted with local markets and is favorable to them for transportation and logistics.

The global Non-Opioid Pain Patch Market displayed an opportunity of US$3,750 mn in 2015. Expanding at a CAGR of 3.3% between 2016 and 2024, the market is expected to be worth US$4,983.3 mn by 2024.

North America to Account for Massive Market Share

The segment of lidocaine patches led the non-opioid pain patch market in 2015; however, due to entry of generic lidocaine patches the market share of lidocaine patches is expected to decline over the forecast period.

In 2015, North America led the non-opioid pain patch market and the region is expected to account for a massive 51.5% of the overall market by 2024. As per statistics of Global Burden of Disease, in 2014, back pain was ranked among the top ten diseases and injuries that led to death across the world, with the U.S. leading amongst all nations.

Substance Abuse of Opioids Benefits Non-opioid Pain Patch Market

According to the report, the increasing epidemic of prescription opioid abuse and misuse is leading to the use of non-opioid therapeutics. Opioid abuse due to addiction and severe side-effects related to prolonged opioid use has resulted in reduced prescription of these drugs. For instance, as per the U.S. National Prescription Audit, opioids prescriptions dispensed by retail pharmacies increased from 76 million in 1997 to 219 million in 2011. However, it decreased from 217 million in 2012 to 2017 million in 2013 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The reduction in opioid prescriptions is anticipated to result in increased usage of non-opioid therapeutics for pain disorders. This, in turn, is expected to fuel growth of the non-opioid pain patch market.

Increasing incidence of pain disorders and increasing treatment spending is favoring the non-opioid pain patch market. This is due to the increasing number of people suffering from chronic and acute pain that are adopting non-opioid therapeutics for treating the condition. For example, according to a study published in September 2012 by the American Pain Society, the annual burden of chronic pain in the U.S. ranges from US$560 bn to US$635 bn.

Non-opioid pain patch is available in various types and are effective over orally administered pain relieving drugs. Apart from this, non-opioid pain patch have economic advantages for healthcare system in terms of efficiency of drug delivery.

Inquire for a sample of this report @ http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=26168

Faster Response of Alternative Drugs Restrains Growth

However, the growth of this market is restrained due to several factors. This includes factors low adoption rate of non-opioid pain patch as oral pain relief drugs respond to pain sensation in few seconds. In addition, the increasing success of implants for long-term pain relief is posing a challenge to the non-opioids pain patch market.

Nevertheless, robust product pipelines of key market players managing acute and chronic pain, neurological disorders, and other conditions will present growth opportunities to the non-opioid pain patch market.

The review presented is based on the findings of Transparency Market Research report, titled "Non-opioid Pain Patch Market (Patch Type - Lidocaine Patches, Diclofenac Patches, Methyl Salicylate Patches, Capsaicin Patches, Ketoprofen Patches; Distribution Channel - Hospital Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Independent Pharmacies and Drug Stores) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024."

Browse Press Release:http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/non-opioid-pain-patch-market.htm

The global non-opioid pain patch market is segmented as follows:

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Patch Type

Lidocaine Patches

Diclofenac Patches

Methyl Salicylate Patches

Capsaicin Patches

Ketoprofen Patches

Others

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Independent Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Global Non-opioid Pain Patch Market, by Geography

North America

- U.S.

- Canada

- U.S. - Europe

- U.K.

- Germany

- France

- Spain

- Italy

- Russia

- Rest of Europe

- U.K. - - - - - - Rest of Asia Pacific

- China

- Japan

- India

- Australia & New Zealand

- Rest of Asia Pacific

- - - - & - Rest of Latin America

- Brazil

- Mexico

- Rest of Latin America

- - - Rest of Middle East & Africa

- GCC Countries

- South Africa

- Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Research Report:

Testosterone Replacement Therapy Market (Product - Creams/Gels, Patches, Injections, Gums/Buccal Adhesives, Implants; Active Ingredient - Testosterone, Methyl Testosterone, Testosterone Undecanoate, Testosterone Enanthate, Testosterone Cypionate) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/testosterone-replacement-therapy.html

Transdermal Skin Patches Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trend and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/transdermal-skin-patches-market.html

Pain Management Therapeutics Market (Therapeutics - Anticonvulsants, Antidepressants, Anesthetics, Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDS), Opioids (Oxycodones, Hydrocodones, Tramadol), Antimigraine Agents, Other Non-narcotic Analgesic; Indication - Neuropathic Pain, Fibromyalgia, Chronic Back Pain, Arthritic Pain, Migraine, Post-operative Pain, Cancer Pain) - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2016 - 2024

http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pain-management-therapeutics.html

About Us:

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a U.S. based provider of syndicated research, customized research, and consulting services. TMR's global and regional market intelligence coverage includes industries such as pharmaceutical, chemicals and materials, technology and media, food and beverages, and consumer goods, among others. Each TMR research report provides clients with a 360-degree view of the market with statistical forecasts, competitive landscape, detailed segmentation, key trends, and strategic recommendations.

Contact Us:



Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com



Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: http://www.tmrblog.com/