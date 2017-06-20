The Crowd Invest Summit: Crowd Invest Summit Announces Pitch Competition

Worlds Largest Startup and Real Estate Online Investment Conference Announces FREE Pitch Competition and Expo Floor Contest.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Crowd Invest Summit has announced their second annual pitch competition call for entries. Qualified companies will compete for twenty FREE spots on the Crowd Invest Summit Expo Floor, chosen by allowing the crowd to vote on their favorites. Five of those crowd favorites will then be chosen by a selection committee of prominent Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists to pitch live on stage at the conference being held on September 6th and 7th, 2017 in Los Angeles.

Crowd Invest Summit, which will be keynoted by CNBC star and Billionaire Investor Marcus Lemonis, is the world's largest event of it's kind and will be hosted at the Los Angeles Convention Center in downtown Los Angeles to accommodate the over 3,000 anticipated investor and entrepreneur attendees.

Crowd Invest Summit was developed with the vision that every American, through the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act (also known as the JOBS Act), can now have access to and invest in startups and real estate deals like never before through crowdfunding.

Any company that is actively and publicly fundraising online can enter the competition and view the details here.

"We are so excited to announce this very significant part of our event," said Alon Goren, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "Last year thousands of people came through to meet these companies and millions more watched online to see who the investors would pick. This year we have some surprises up our sleeves!"

"It's very important to us to not only be inclusive, but to ensure that we have the very best fundraising companies at our summit," said Josef Holm, Co-Founder of Crowd Invest Summit. "That is why we make the competition free for participating companies and let the crowd decide who to invite."





Equity Crowdfunding: Opportunity for All



Prior to the JOBS Act, only accredited investors - those with income of $200,000 per year individually, or $300,000 with a spouse - could legally invest in private companies. Now, for the first time in more than 80 years, anyone over 18 globally is able to invest. With a recent study by the Kauffman Foundation finding that angel investments have returned an average of 27% internal rate of return (IRR), everyday Americans have started to invest in companies to support the entrepreneurs they believe in and with hopes of generating profits.

About Crowd Invest Summit

Crowd Invest Summit is the largest investment focused crowdfunding event in the country. It was founded by pioneers in the equity crowdfunding sector Josef Holm and Alon Goren. The conference was developed with the vision that every American - whether accredited or not - can now become equity investors. Visit us online at http://www.crowdinvestsummit.com/.

Current sponsors include OTC Markets Group, Computershare, Origin Investments, RealtyMogul, Allen Matkins, RealCap, iDisclose, Issuer Direct, dbbmckennon, Stradling, New Direction IRA, Krowdster, RealtyeVest, Crowdfunding Lawyers and FundingTree.

Visit us online at www.crowdinvestsummit.com. For sponsorship opportunities, visit CIS Sponsors. Follow and engage with us on social media via: Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE: The Crowd Invest Summit