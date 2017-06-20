With reference to a press release published by XMReality AB today June 20, 2017, at 12:27 CET, the trading in the shares of XMReality AB (XMR, ISIN code SE0009664188, order book ID 136337) shall be resumed. The opening auction starts at 12:50 CET followed by continuous trading from 13:00 CET.



