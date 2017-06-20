sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,908 Euro		-0,214
-3,00 %
WKN: A0YD8C ISIN: CA15135U1093 Ticker-Symbol: CXD 
Aktie:
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,867
7,07
13:42
6,863
6,999
13:38
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENOVUS ENERGY INC
CENOVUS ENERGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENOVUS ENERGY INC6,908-3,00 %