PsiOxus Therapeutics Expands Operations in Both Oxford, UK and Philadelphia, USA

OXFORD, England, June 20, 2017

PsiOxus Therapeutics, Ltd. (PsiOxus), the cancer therapeutics company, today announced expansion of operations into a 21,000 sq ft state-of-the-art facility on the Abingdon Science Park in Oxfordshire, UK. Additionally, PsiOxus announced the opening of a new US facility in Plymouth Meeting near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. This dual expansion will allow PsiOxus to accelerate the research and development of novel immune-oncology products in both the UK and the US.

The Abingdon facility will be added to the current laboratory facility at Milton Park to provide a significant increase in both laboratory and office space. The Philadelphia facility represents the opening of the first PsiOxus office outside of the UK and it will initially focus upon business development, clinical development and regulatory activities. The recruitment of new staff is already well underway for both new sites.

"We are delighted to be moving into our new state-of-the-art facilities on the Abingdon Science Park, UK," stated Priya Mande, Chief Operating Officer, PsiOxus. "This seven-fold increase in capacity allows us to bring on board new capabilities, expertise and people facilitating the continued growth of PsiOxus as a world leading immuno-oncology company and advancement of potential treatment options for cancer patients."

Charles Morris, Chief Development Officer, PsiOxus and Head of the US facility stated, "Our office here just outside of Philadelphia will provide us with a US base to manage clinical trials and business development in close collaboration with our UK colleagues."

John Beadle, CEO of PsiOxus added, "These two new facilities allow us to continue our ground breaking internal research and development activities on both sides of the Atlantic whilst also enhancing our ability to work with our globally located collaborators and partners, all with the common objective of developing new treatments for patients with cancer."

About PsiOxus Therapeutics

PsiOxus Therapeutics aims to be the world's leading immuno-oncolytic virus company, delivering medicines of value to patients with cancer. Our work is product and platform based with a focus on discovering and developing innovative immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Our products utilize enadenotucirev, our proprietary first generation oncolytic virus and our proprietary platform technology for next generation oncolytic viruses, Tumor-Specific Immuno-Gene Therapy (T-SIGn). The T-SIGn therapy platform is based on the company's oncolytic virus, enadenotucirev, which has properties that allow it to be delivered systemically via intravenous administration and to replicate only in tumor cells. The anti-cancer capability can be further enhanced through "arming" - a process that involves the addition of new genes into the virus. The armed T-SIGn platform makes possible creation of a broad range of systemically delivered oncolytic immune therapeutics including oncolytic viruses that express one or more antibodies, cytokines, immunomodulatory proteins, or nucleotide (RNA) based payloads. The T-SIGn platform is in preclinical stage, while phase I/II clinical trials are ongoing with enadenotucirev in different tumor types and with different combinations including checkpoint inhibitors and conventional chemotherapeutics. http://www.psioxus.com

