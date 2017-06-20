Global Fly Ash Market Analysis & Trends Report 2014-2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Fly Ash Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Fly Ash Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $7.74 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

Fly ash, when used as a cement replacement material, reduces greenhouse gas emissions

Self-cementing fly ash in geotechnical applications

Fly Ash has been used as reinforcement in polymer matrix composites widely

Concerns are being expressed regarding possible radioactive effects of fly ash

4 Fly Ash Market, By Product



Class C

Class F

5 Fly Ash Market, By Application



Agriculture

Decorative Glass

Fire Bricks

Portland Cement

Road Constructions

Other Applications

6 Fly Ash Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Boral Limited

Headwaters Inc.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

Lafarge North America Inc.

Charah Inc

Aggregate Industries

FlyAshDirect

Salt River Materials Group

Ashtech ( India ) Pvt. Ltd.

) Pvt. Ltd. Separation Technologies LLC

