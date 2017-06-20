

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES(i) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer |Intermediate Capital Group plc | |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: (ii) | | +----------------------------------------------+-------------------------------+ |2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | X | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments | | |which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to | | |which voting rights are attached | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | | +------------------------------------------------------------------+-----------+ |Other (please specify): | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------+-----------+ |3. Full name of person(s) subject to | Janus Henderson Group plc (previously | |the | known as Henderson Group plc) | |notification obligation: (iii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |4. Full name of shareholder(s) | | | (if different from 3.):(iv) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |5. Date of the transaction and date on| | |which the threshold is crossed or | 16 June 2017 | |reached: (v) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |6. Date on which issuer notified: | 19 June 2017 | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+ |7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or| Below 5% | |reached: (vi, vii) | | +--------------------------------------+---------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix) | +-------------+----------------------+-----------------------------------------+ |Class/type of|Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering | |shares |to the triggering |transaction | | |transaction | | |if possible +----------+-----------+---------+---------------+---------------+ |using |Number |Number |Number |Number of |% of voting | |the ISIN CODE|of |of |of shares|voting |rights (x) | | |Shares |Voting | |rights | | | | |Rights +---------+------+--------+------+--------+ | | | |Direct |Direct|Indirect|Direct|Indirect| | | | | |(xi) |(xii) | | | +-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------+ |Ordinary | | | | | | | | | |11,186,145|11,186,145 | | |Below 5%| |Below 5%| |GB00BYT1DJ19 | | | | | | | | +-------------+----------+-----------+---------+------+--------+------+--------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+ |Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may |rights | |instrument |(xiii) |(xiv) |be | | | | | |acquired if the | | | | | |instrument is | | | | | |exercised/ | | | | | |converted. | | +---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+ | | | | | | +---------------+----------+--------------------+----------------+-------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments (xv, xvi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+--------------+ |Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting|% of voting | |financial |price |date |Conversion|rights |rights (xix, | |instrument | |(xvii) |period |instrument |xx) | | | | |(xviii) |refers to | | | | | | | | | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------+ | | | | | |Nominal|Delta | | | | | | +-------+------+ | | | | | | | | +--------------+---------+----------+----------+----------------+-------+------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Total (A+B+C) | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+ | Below 5% | Below 5% | +-------------------------------------+----------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: (xxi) | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | | |Please see Annex 1 below. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |10. Name of the proxy holder: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | | |to hold: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | | |voting rights: | | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ | |This disclosure has been calculated based on | |13. Additional information: |total voting rights outstanding amount | | |290,175,177. | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |14. Contact name: | Scott Dickenson | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+ |15. Contact telephone number:| 020 7818 4184 | +-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Annex 1: Information in relation to the person subject to the notification | |obligation (please tick the applicable box): | | | |[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any | |natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) | |holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.(xiii) | | | |[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights | |and/or the | |financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate | |controlling natural person or legal entity(xiv): | | | | | | | | | |% of voting rights |% of voting rights | Total of both if | | |if it equals or is | through financial | it equals or is | | Name(xv) | higher than the | instruments if it | higher than the | | | notifiable |equals or is higher| notifiable | | | threshold |than the notifiable| threshold | | | | threshold | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Janus Henderson | | | | |Group plc, | | | | |Henderson Group | | | | |Holdings Asset | | | | |Management Limited,| | | | |HGI Asset | | | | |Management Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Group | - | Below 5% | Below 5% | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Holdings Group | | | | |Limited, HGI Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Investors | | | | |(Holdings) Limited,| | | | |AlphaGen Capital | | | | |Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Janus Henderson | | | | |Group plc, | | | | |Henderson Group | | | | |Holdings Asset | | | | |Management Limited,| | | | |HGI Asset | | | | |Management Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Group | Below 5% | - | Below 5% | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Holdings Group | | | | |Limited, HGI Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Investors | | | | |(Holdings) Limited,| | | | |Henderson | | | | |Investment | | | | |Management Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ | | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+ |Janus Henderson | | | | |Group plc, | | | | |Henderson Group | | | | |Holdings Asset | | | | |Management Limited,| | | | |HGI Asset | | | | |Management Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Group | Below 5% | Below 5% | Below 5% | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Holdings Group | | | | |Limited, HGI Group | | | | |Limited, Henderson | | | | |Global Investors | | | | |(Holdings) Limited,| | | | |Henderson Global | | | | |Investors Limited | | | | +-------------------+-------------------+-------------------+------------------+



