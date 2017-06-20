CHESTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Optymyze, a worldwide provider of enterprise cloud applications and services for improving sales and channel performance, announced it has promoted Archit Lohokare to vice president of Product Management, Platforms.

In his new role, Silicon Valley-based Lohokare will lead the product management team responsible for Optymyze's market-leading Sales Application Studio (Rapid Application Development), as well as Sales Planning and Analytics capabilities, Business Process Management, User Experience, Mobile Apps, Master Data Management, Security, and other core platform services.

"From the support of our App Components and initial mobile iOS App, to the support for Sales Planning; many of which directly contributed to our top Gartner ranking, Archit has been instrumental in the transformation of the Optymyze Platform," commented E.K. Koh, Optymyze executive vice president, Software and Platforms. "With this well-deserved promotion, Archit will continue to provide leadership for the Optymyze Platform, and contribute to the success of our organization."

Driven by market-leading innovations in software and services, Optymyze was recognized as a leader in Gartner's 2017 and 2016 Magic Quadrants for Sales Performance Management, with its platform-as-a-service and the Sales Application Studio (Rapid Application Builder) called out as key differentiators. Optymyze was also ranked as the top vendor in all four of the critical capabilities of Sales Performance Management. Optymyze was also recently named the winner of five Stevie® Awards by The 15th Annual American Business Awards.

Prior to working at Optymyze, Lohokare was Director of Product Management for Symantec's next generation Cloud Information Protection Security as a Service. Before Symantec, he led IBM's Access Management product line, a foundational part of IBM Security's Software portfolio. He holds an MBA from UC Berkeley-Haas School of Business and a Bachelor's degree in Computer Engineering from NTU, Singapore where he was awarded the SIA-NOL undergraduate scholarship by the Ministry of Education, Singapore.

About Optymyze

Optymyze is revolutionizing the performance of salespeople with data science, process automation, enterprise planning, and advanced analytics. We do this by motivating people to achieve sales goals; efficiently managing sales operations; predicting the performance of each sales person, and forecasting sales results and the cost of sales. By enabling clients to rapidly and efficiently adapt to change, Optymyze turns sales operations into a strategic advantage. Our success has been recognized by Ventana Research for innovations in sales operations management, and by Brandon Hall Group for advances in sales enablement.

