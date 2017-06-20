Global Surgical Robots Market Report 2017: Data for Historic years 2014 & 2015, the Base Year of Calculation is 2016 and the Forecast Period is 2017 to 2024

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Surgical Robots Market is Expected to Reach USD 14.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR 13.7% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 & 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

Robotic Surgery is the surgery which is performed by the surgeons with the help of the robotic technology. Robotically assisted surgery was developed to overcome the weaknesses of the traditional methods of surgery, also known as or computer assisted surgery or robot assisted surgery.

The global surgical robots market have been segmented On the basis of product type into systems, instruments and accessories and service.

Based on brands the market is segmented into Da Vinci Surgical system, Renaissance, Flex, Cyberknife, Artas, Rosa and others.

On the basis of application the market have been segmented into general surgery, urological, gynecological, gastrointestinal, radiotherapy, radical prostatectomy, cardiothoracic surgery, Colon and rectal surgery and others.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, research laboratories and, pharma & biotech companies.

Major Players Operating in this Market:

- Accuray, Inc.

- Aesynt Inc.

- Auris Surgical Robotics

- Capsa Healthcare, LLC

- Hansel Medical

- Hocoma A.G

- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

- Irobot Corporation

- Mazor Robotics

- Medrobotics Corporation

- Medtech Global

- Restoration Robotics, Inc.

- Rewalk Robotics

- Stryker

- Think Surgical, Inc.

- Titan Medical, Inc.

- Transentrix

- Verb Surgical, Inc.

- Virtual Incision Corporation



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Executive Summary



6 Surgical Robotics Market, by Product Type



7 Surgical Robots Market, by Brands



8 Surgical Robots Market, by Application



9 Surgical Robots Market, by Geography



10 Surgical Robots Market: Competitive Landscape



11 Surgical Robots Market, Company Profiles



12 Appendix



