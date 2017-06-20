Bill Kasdorf Named as IPTC's New Public Relations Chairperson

LONDON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The International Press Telecommunications Council named Bill Kasdorf, longtime publishing executive and VP and Principal Consultant at Apex Content and Media Solutions, as its new Public Relations Chairperson.

IPTC is a consortium of news agencies, publishers and industry vendors that develops and publishes technical specifications and standards to promote the easy, accurate and inexpensive sharing of news and information in all media. Kasdorf's main goals as Marketing and Public Relations Chairperson are to increase and strengthen the membership of IPTC, and to extend awareness of IPTC's work to other sectors of publishing beyond news that would benefit from IPTC's work.

"Although the technical standards developed by IPTC are rooted in the news media sector, the work of IPTC is incredibly important and useful to all areas of publishing and media, as well as related fields such as library science and the cultural heritage sector," Kasdorf said.

Kasdorf's experience gives him a broad perspective across the major sectors of the publishing ecosystem - trade books, educational publishing, scholarly and scientific books and journals, magazines, and news. General editor of The Columbia Guide to Digital Publishing, he is active in many professional and standards organizations. He serves on the Steering Committee of the W3C Publishing Business Group and is a member of the W3C Publishing Working Group; he chairs the Content Structure Committee of the Book Industry Study Group; and he is active in the Society for Scholarly Publishing, of which he is a Past President. He serves on the editorial boards of Learned Publishing and the Journal of Electronic Publishing.

In his consulting practice, Kasdorf has served clients globally, including large international publishers such as Pearson, Wolters Kluwer, and Kaplan; scholarly presses such as Harvard, MIT, and Cambridge; aggregators such as VitalSource; and global organizations such as the World Bank, the British Library, and the European Union.

"The PR Chairperson should combine ideas from our membership with needs from up-to-date marketing strategies and Bill will do this in an excellent way," said Michael Steidl, Managing Director of IPTC.

"IPTC is at the forefront of the publishing ecosystem in the development and implementation of machine processable rights expressions, as well as photo and video metadata," Kasdorf said. "We live in a multimedia world, and IPTC is providing essential technologies for making that world work."

IPTC's standards are open source and freely available to any organisation for use, making implementation easy and systems interoperable. IPTC's most popular standard is IPTC Photo Metadata, used by most photographers and graphic artists worldwide.

More than 60 companies, organisations, and associations from news and other industries are members of IPTC, drawn from five contents. Adobe Systems recently joined IPTC. Adobe metadata management software, which supports the IPTC standard, is used by Adobe Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Acrobat and Premiere.

