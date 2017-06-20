New 400G Muxponder Enables Industry-Leading Energy Efficiency for High Capacity Optical Transport at 0.20 Watts per Gigabit 50% Lower than Comparable Solutions

Coriant, a leading supplier of packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions to Tier 1 global service providers and web-scale Internet operators, today announced a new 400G muxponder for its Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform that sets an industry power consumption benchmark at 0.20 watts per Gigabit of bandwidth 50% lower than the closest comparable solution. This solution also delivers features that further improve spectral efficiency and the data integrity of high-capacity coherent optical networks, while enabling operators to dramatically lower operating expenses.

Based on 16 nanometer CMOS technology, the Coriant new ultra-green 400G muxponder, fully equipped with Coriant's silicon photonics-powered CFP2-ACO and client-side transceivers, consumes 0.20 watts per Gigabit. The environmentally-friendly solution is fully compatible with deployed Coriant Groove™ G30 systems, thereby eliminating the need for forklift upgrades and simplifying pay-as-you-grow scalability with best-in-class modularity.

In addition to the industry's lowest power consumption, the new Coriant Groove™ G30 muxponder improves optical reach and spectral efficiency with support for 200G/8QAM programmable modulation. Given its low power and high density, network operators can now deploy a complete DWDM transport system including muxponding, optical multiplexing, and amplification all within a single rack unit with up to 1.6 Tbps of capacity. This alleviates the need for a separate optical line system, thus reducing space and power requirements. The new compact and flexible 1RU configuration makes it ideal for deployments at networking sites with space and power restrictions.

"The new Groove 400G muxponder is the industry's most environmentally friendly, small footprint solution for high-capacity optical transport and green Data Center Interconnect," said Zeljko Bulut, Product Management, Data Center Solutions, Coriant. "This milestone reflects Coriant's ongoing commitment to driving the highest operational value for our customers and for the environment as their capacity demands scale."

Coriant at Next Generation Optical Networking 2017

Coriant will showcase its industry-leading portfolio of SDN-enabled, end-to-end packet optical transport solutions and Hyperscale Carrier Architecture at the Next Generation Optical Networking (NGON) conference, which takes place this week (June 20-22) in Nice, France. Solution highlights at the Coriant Exhibit Stand (C11) will include the Coriant Groove™ G30 Network Disaggregation Platform, Coriant Aware™ Technology, Coriant CloudWave™ Optics, and the Coriant Transcend™ Software Suite, including the newly available Coriant Transcend™ SDN Hierarchical Controller.

About Coriant

Coriant delivers innovative and dynamic networking solutions for a fast-changing and cloud-centric business world. The Coriant portfolio of edge-to-core packet optical, IP, and SDN solutions enables network operators to cost-efficiently scale network capacity, reduce operational complexity, and create the resilient foundation for a new generation of end-user services, including 5G, IoT, and Internet video. Coriant serves leading network operators around the world, including Tier 1 mobile and fixed line service providers, web-scale Internet operators, data center operators, cable MSOs, and large enterprises. With a distinguished heritage of technology innovation and service excellence, Coriant is helping its global customers maximize the value of their network infrastructure as demand for bandwidth explodes and the communications needs of businesses and consumers continue to evolve. Learn more at www.coriant.com and follow us on Twitter for the latest @Coriant news and information.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620005462/en/

Contacts:

Coriant

Scott Larson, +1.978.250.3433

scott.larson@coriant.com