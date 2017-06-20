Orava Residential REIT plc



DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT TO BE PAID ON 30 JUNE 2017: EUR 0.03



The dividend per share of Orava Residential REIT plc (trading code OREIT, ISIN code FI4000068614) to be paid on 30 June 2017 is EUR 0.03. Ex-dividend date is 21 June 2017 and date of record is 22 June 2017. Dividends total EUR 287,967.30.





For more information, please contact:



CEO Pekka Peiponen, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3104



CFO Veli-Matti Salmenkylä, telephone +358 (0)10 420 3102



http://www.oravaresidentialreit.com/