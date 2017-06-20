In connection with the opening of new ISINs under Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 May 2017, Nykredit issues new Final Bond Terms.



The Final Bond Terms for series 01E are stated in the attached PDF-file.



Nykredit Realkredit A/S's Base Prospectus dated 15 June 2017 and the relevant Final Bond Terms are available for download in Danish and English. In the event of discrepancies between the original Danish text and the English translation, the Danish text shall prevail. The documents can be found on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com/ir.



The bonds will be opened in connection with the ordinary change of maturity class on 1 September 2017.



Questions may be addressed to Group Treasury, Lars Mossing Madsen, tel +45 44 55 11 66, or Christian Mauritzen, tel +45 44 55 10 14.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635876