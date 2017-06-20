Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Gift Cards and Incentive Cards Market Intelligence Databook Market Size and Forecast (2012-2021) by Function, by Consumer, by Card Type, Consumer Behaviour by Gifting Occasion, and Market Share by Retail Categories" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 15 countries. This is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables. This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of Europe gift cards market, covering over 30+ market segments and sub-segments for each of the 15 countries. Please note that this is a data centric report, primarily consisting of charts and tables.

Report Scope

Market data and insights

Prepaid segments by card function

Consumer segments

Consumer Spend Segments

Retail spend categories

Prepaid card categories

Gift card

Consumer incentive card

Employee/partner incentive card

Key Topics Covered:

1 About this Report

2 Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

3 Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

4 Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2012-2021

5 Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

6 Open Loop Prepaid Card Retail Spend Dynamics

7 Gift Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

8 Consumer Incentive and Loyalty Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

9 Employee/Partner Incentive Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast, 2012-2021

10 Further Reading

