AgTech Global Inc.: AgTech Global Acquires Control of True Colors International

LAGUNA BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Ross Lyndon-James, CEO announced that AgTech Global Inc. (AgTech) has acquired control of True Colors International Inc. (TUCL) in an exchange of shares. In connection with this transaction, the name change of True Colors International Inc. to AgTech Global International Inc. has been registered with the Secretary of State of Nevada, and its application to FINRA for a change of trading symbol is being initiated, replacing its current TUCL symbol.

ABOUT AGTECH

AgTech's capital raising plan includes the placement of $5,000,000 in the form of a Convertible Note Offering and filing a Form 10 to elevate trading status to a QBB listing with audited financials. An S1 registration filing is also planned for Q3/4 2017. The Company currently designs and builds pilot hydroponic plants to demonstrate daily production of fresh, highly nutritious fodder for beef and dairy cattle, in addition to hydroponics system for large scale cultivation of fresh and powdered microgreen vegetables. Microgreens for the nutraceutical market are freeze dried, crushed and powdered, ready for transport and sale to global nutraceutical supplement producers.

Tammy Dunn, COO, stated, "AgTech Global intends to take full advantage of its proprietary hydroponic technologies globally and become a dominant fodder and microgreens producer, using its state-of-the-art controlled environment agricultural (CEA) systems." Mr. Lyndon-James added, "These systems optimize the use of water, energy, space, capital and labor by controlling growing conditions in enclosed structures such as greenhouses, shipping containers or customized buildings. AgTech also markets a range of ancillary products which maximize plant growth and crop yield, eliminate insect infestation and prevent mold."

Forward-looking information:

This press release may contain forward-looking statements about the Company, including descriptions of plans or objectives of its management for future operations, products or services, and forecasts of its revenues, earnings or other measures of economic performance. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate," or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "would," "should," "could," or "may."

Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. A number of factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control-could cause actual conditions, events or results to differ significantly from those described in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. The Company does not undertake to update forward-looking statements to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date forward-looking statements are made.

For further information contact:

Tammy Dunn (714) 791-2772

31642 Coast Highway, #202, Laguna Beach, California 92651

Tammy.d@agtech.online

Ross Lyndon-James (949) 456-3972

31642 Coast Highway, #202, Laguna Beach, California 92651

Ross.lj@agtech.online

