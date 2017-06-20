BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Plc - Portfolio Update



Commenting on the markets, Vincent Devlin, representing the Investment Manager noted:



During the month, the Company's NAV rose by 4.5% and the share price increased by 7.2%. For reference, the FTSE World Europe ex UK Index was up 5.5% during the period.



The European ex UK market rallied in May backed by improving earnings momentum in the region. Macro data, including the Purchasing Manager's Index and consumer confidence, remains positive with the April PMI print recording a 6-year high. Sentiment also improved for the region as France headed to the polls for the second round of the French presidential election, with Independent, and market friendly, candidate Emmanuel Macron comfortably beating far right rival Marine Le Pen. The European Central Bank left all policy unchanged over the month with Draghi reiterating that "extraordinary" measures were still needed to stablise inflation, even as economic growth continues to gather pace. Both core and headline inflation have fallen in recent prints.



The Company underperformed the reference index over the month. The index was primarily led higher by large-cap stocks and particularly those which are more defensive in nature. In this regard, one of the largest detractors to relative returns was not owning large benchmark constituent Nestlé.



Given the outperformance of defensive stocks, the lower weighting towards utilities detracted from performance. The higher weighting held in the industrials sector also detracted. However, positively, the lower allocation to financials aided relative returns as the sector, and in particular banks, fell back over the month.



Stock selection in the technology sector proved the most challenging over the month with positions in ASML and Hexagon detracting. The former pulled back after a period of strong performance given investor concerns around inventory build.



The largest detractor to performance came from a holding in Russian energy supplier Gazprom. The company's stock, along with much of the rest of the energy and commodities space, was weak as OPEC decided to maintain production cuts at the same level, rather than furthering them as many market participants had hoped.



A number of positions within industrials, including Wartsila and CRH, also detracted following a period of exceptionally strong performance. A holding in shale exposed Tenaris also proved negative for performance as commodity prices weakened over the period.



Strong performance came from a holding in hearing aid manufacturer GN Store Nord. The company delivered strong revenue growth for the first quarter of 15%, driven by success in their 5th generation audio link product which is significantly differentiated from competitors.



A holding in KPN also contributed positively to returns, rallying after a period of weak performance. The company announced a share buy-back which was taken positively by the market. A greater potential for consolidation in the Netherlands mobile market is also supportive for the share price.



Outlook



A combination of fading political risk and a turn in earnings has helped sentiment. We saw investors starting to come back to the asset class, in particular, post the French elections. The synchronised global expansion is helpful for Europe, as evidenced by the strong first-quarter reporting season, which has been the best in several years. The pick-up in sales growth has led to a clear recovery in profits. We have seen improvement in employment and the credit backdrop is supportive, with lending conditions remaining favourable. In terms of valuation, European equities are not expensive relative to other regions, in particular against the US, while still offering attractive yields versus bonds. Europe's domestic recovery is progressing positively, the political landscape is more optimistic, aided by the new French president Emmanuel Macron who appears to be getting support to implement a much needed reform agenda. Overall, the asset class remains under-owned and Europe continues to surprise on the upside.



20 June 2017



