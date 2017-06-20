It has been decided to admit the following covered mortgage bonds (SDO) for trading and official listing with effect from 21 June 2017: ISIN Name Yearly Payments Currency Maturity date nom per year interest DK00095145 5NYK01EA30 0.5% 4 DKK 1 October 2030 56 DK00095146 1NYK01EA35 1.0% 4 DKK 1 October 2035 30 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - For further information please contact: Morten Østergaard, Surveillance, tlf: 33 93 33 66



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635853