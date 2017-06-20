Real People Investment Holdings Limited: Interest Payments on Nordic Bonds due 19 June 2017

Due to the ongoing standstill process with Real People Investment Holdings Limited's creditors as per the press releases on 17 May 2017 and 26 May 2017 interest has not been paid on the interest payment date 19 June 2017 and no interest will be paid until further notice with respect to the company's SEK 260,000,000 and NOK 135,000,000 senior unsecured callable bonds with ISINs SE0005392560 and NO0010689342 2013/2018.

For further information please contact: Neil Grobbelaar, Group Chief Executive Officer Telephone: +27 (0) 10 245 8001 Email: NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za (mailto:NGrobbelaar@realpeople.co.za).

This information is information that Real People Investment Holdings Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13h00 CET on 20 June 2017.

RPIH Press Release - Interest payments - 20 June 2017 (http://hugin.info/173743/R/2114468/804479.pdf)



