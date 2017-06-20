

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Becton, Dickinson and Co. (BDX) or BD said that its new line of Snowden-Pencer 3.0mm laparoscopic ergonomic take-apart instruments received U.S. Food and Drug Administration 510(k) clearance for use in laparoscopic surgery.



The new line of Snowden-Pencer 3.0mm laparoscopic ergonomic take-apart instruments are designed for micro-laparoscopic surgery and function like 5.0mm instruments.



The launch of this new line enables BD to offer one of the most customizable portfolios of 3.0mm micro-laparoscopic instruments available. It offers 26 different jaw patterns, 2 different lengths (24cm, 36cm) and 6-take-apart handles, resulting in 312 combinations to target procedures in multiple specialties. The micro-laparoscopic devices are also compatible with an interchangeable modular system that includes the standard Snowden-Pencer 5.0mm and 10.0mm laparoscopic instruments.



The company noted that the new Snowden-Pencer micro-laparoscopic instrument is used in procedures known to provide patients with a virtually scar-less procedure, reduce post-operative pain, improve post-operative appearance and reduce hospital stays.



