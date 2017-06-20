Handikart Announces its Foray in the UK Under its Global Selling Program

NEW DELHI, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- To offer 1700 unique and genuine handmade products across 35 categories to the global audience

- To demonstrate peculiar nature of Indian handicrafts and to tap art connoisseurs worldwide

Following its successful entry in the United States, Handikart.co.in, an online handicrafts store that offers assorted range of genuine handicraft products from India announced its foray into the United Kingdom under its Global Selling Program. The brand's entry into the UK market aims to bestow the citizens an opportunity to experience the splendid craftsmanship of Indian artisans by bringing the vast variety of exquisite handmade products under one cover.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525276/Handikart_Indian_Handicrafts.jpg )



Approximately 1700 products across 35 categories are available on Handikart.co.in from traditional Indian artisans. Under its global selling program, Handikart.co.in is delivering products globally including Middle East, the United States and Latin America.

Expressing his delight while announcing the global selling program, Mr. PriyankVarshney, Founder of Handikart, said, "We are mighty pleased to announce our entry into the UK market under our global selling program. In a short span, Handikart has developed a niche in the Indian market and is now recognized as a global platform where genuine Indian craftsmanship from various Indian states converge. The UK is one of the largest markets for Indian handmade products. With our entry in this part of the world we aim to give the Non-resident Indians and foreigners in the UK a wide gamut of ge nuine Indian handmade products."

He further added, "Handikart is in alignment with the Indian government's Skill India campaign and going forward we shall add more categories to our splendid handmade collection and keep promoting artisans of India on the global stage."

From Gorara Stone fine carvings to Black Pottery of Nizamabad (Azamgarh); from handmade bone jewellery to eco-friendly bamboo and cane products of North East India; from Habur Fossil Stone products of Jaisalmer (Rajasthan) to Orissa's Palm Pattachitra and from Kashmir's Paper Mache to traditional Blue Pottery of Jaipur, Handikart is truly a place where Indian essence comes alive.

Handikart is a team of handicraft lovers and deal in those products that are part of Indian handicraft history for a very long time.

To know more, visit: http://www.handikart.co.in or call on Toll Free Number: 1800-121-1251