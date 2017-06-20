HENDERSON, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- mCig, Inc., (OTCQB: MCIG), a leading distributor of innovative products, technologies, and services for the global medical cannabis industry is pleased to announce that Grow Contractors (GC) has signed a management contract to staff and manage a 15,000 square foot indoor cultivation facility in Las Vegas, Nevada for R.H. Medical.

MCIG will be providing R.H Medical operational support to the facility, in tandem with Las Vegas and the State of Nevada beginning the rollout of recreational cannabis, voted on and passed on November 8, 2016. GC has brought on an experienced cultivator with a track record of growing high quality THC & CBD products, and with an expert understanding of growing indoors in desert climates.

"As R.H Medical ramps up operations for harvest, GC has the option to manage the entire facility and operation (including sales and delivery) for 6% of gross revenue in addition to its current management fees. MCIG (via Grow Contractors) will be adding such types of revenue streams and arrangements in Nevada, as many cultivators are scrambling for operational support in ramping up for the recreational market," said CEO Paul Rosenberg.

He added, "MCIG's management has a clear strategy on how to increase value for its shareholders. In addition to working on construction projects, we are now offering staffing and management services for grow facilities in an effort to tap into opportunities that we feel MCIG has first-mover advantage in. Our goal is to acquire a medical marijuana cultivation & production license in Nevada and eventually start our own grow operation -- this is still the forefront of our Nevada strategy, and we are very close to achieving this milestone," said Paul Rosenberg, CEO of MCIG, Inc.

"As we have witnessed in Colorado, Nevada, and various recreational marijuana states, cultivation operations are generating several millions of dollars per year and need operational support in order to scale for growth & expansion, positioning GC as a necessity to the industry. I have been building and managing grow facilities for 10 years and have never seen a market as explosive as the one in Las Vegas. Grow Contractors is becoming the most sought after company for grow facilities, design, construction, consulting and management in the cannabis space. While based in Nevada, GC continues to penetrate the market further by establishing its presence in the latest recreational States," says Rob Kressa, CEO of Grow Contractors.

"Grow Contractors has proven themselves not only in being skilled with all aspects of growing and MIP production, they have also been consistently reliable and honest, qualities that will help make this a success," says owner of R.H. Medical. "I look forward to a long and profitable relationship with them, and I am eager to begin branding and promoting our products in what will likely be the hottest cannabis market in America."

About Grow Contractors

Grow Contractors is MCIG's group of Cannabis consultants, engineers, architects, contractors, and grow experts combining over 100 years of experience and talent combined, to bring efficient and high-quality grow spaces. Grow Contractors offers a practical approach to cannabis design, construction, and operations to create profitable and compliant facilities, and a custom tailored approach to every client, because there is no one-fits-all approach to cannabis facilities. Grow Contractors also offers several high tech greenhouse products from starter to large, high tech greenhouse buildings capable of covering tens of thousands of square feet. From California to Washington, to Oregon to Nevada, Grow Contractors provides products and services in all legal cannabis markets.

Follow Grow Contractors on:

www.growcontractors.com

https://www.instagram.com/robgrowcontractors

http://www.facebook.com/growcontractorsca/

www.mciggroup.com/project-updates

www.facebook.com/mCigInc

https://twitter.com/mciginc

About MCIG Group (OTCQB: MCIG)

Headquartered in Henderson, Nevada, mCig, Inc. (OTCQB: MCIG) is a diversified company servicing the legal cannabis, hemp and CBD markets via its lifestyle brands. mCig, Inc. is committed to being the leading distributor of technology, products, and services to fit the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. mCig, Inc. has transitioned from a vaporizer manufacturer to industry leading large scale, full service cannabis cultivation construction company with its Grow Contractors division currently operating in the rapidly expanding Nevada market.

mCig, Inc. also employs a world renowned tech team and has recently entered the tech space to satisfy its evolving role in technology and in keeping its growing following up to speed.

The company looks forward to growing its core competencies to service the ancillary legal Cannabis, Hemp and CBD markets, with broader expansion to take place once federal laws change. With over seventy five years of experience combined between the key players that make up the Cannabis Grow Contractors Division, mCig, Inc. is proud to work with Cannabis Industry leaders and provide broad and rounded solutions for legal growers nationwide.

Safe Harbor

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on current expectations, but are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. The factors that could cause actual future results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to develop, market and sell products based on its technology; the expected benefits and efficacy of the Company's products and technology; the availability of substantial additional funding for the Company to continue its operations and to conduct research and development, and future product commercialization; and the Company's business, research, product development, regulatory approval, marketing and distribution plans and strategies.

This release contains a non-GAAP disclosure, EBIDTA, which consists of net income plus interest expense, net, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization. This term, as the Company defines it, may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure used by other companies and is not a measure of performance presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company uses EBIDTA as a measure of operating performance. EBIDTA should not be considered as a substitute for net income.

Contact:

Paul Rosenberg

CEO

mCig, Inc.

paul@mcig.org



