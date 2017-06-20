POINT ROBERTS, WA --(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - www.Investorideas.com, a global news source covering leading sectors including technology, cannabis and food and beverage, releases an exclusive podcast interview with Ian Tostenson, Director of ParcelPal (CSE: PKG), (OTC PINK: PTNYF) and President & CEO of the BC Restaurant & Food Services Association. Ian talks about how technology is changing the restaurant industry and how ParcelPal can play a role as an "Uber-like" company providing on-demand delivery to customers.

Hear the full podcast interview here: http://www.investorideas.com/Audio/Podcasts/061917-IanTostenson.mp3

Ian discusses his background in the sector, which spans over twenty-five years and included Cascadia Brands, who owned Granville Island Brewery, Kelowna Wines, Sandhill and a fifty percent interest in Burrowing Owl. He also chaired the BC Wine Institute for five years before entering the restaurant sector.

"The BC restaurant industry is a $12 Billion dollar industry with 180,000 employees and is a very significant contributor to our economy. As the business becomes more competitive, we have more technology being applied to make it more effective and more efficient."

He went on to say, "We live in a world of immediacy and Amazon has wired our DNA so when we want something, we want it now. ParcelPal started off initially as business to business and was the first introduction of this Uber-like service here. Kelly, the CEO, has innovated and realized there is an incredible opportunity with business to consumer and it will have a profound effect on my organization to deliver a technology company like ParcelPal to the industry that could affect different streams of business like home delivery, which is becoming a more important part of the industry both in Canada and in the US. The US is ahead of us and we are seeing restaurants that are not opening up for retail operation but simply opening up kitchens to deliver food to people's homes. I think ParcelPal is well positioned to seize on that trend."

When asked what made ParcelPal different from services like Skip the Dishes or DoorDash Food Delivery he said, "I think it's the fact ParcelPal is home-grown. They are good at customizing solutions, understanding what their values are, what customers want and are building their technology to adopt what customers want vs. a cookie cutter approach."

Ian also talks about some of the current challenges facing the restaurant industry including labour shortages and how his passion project H.A.V.E. Café can help fill that gap, while also providing a much needed opportunity to the Vancouver Eastside community.

Mr. Tostenson is President and Chief Executive Officer of the British Columbia Restaurant & Food Services Association. He spent most of his career as President and Chief Executive Officer of Cascadia Brands Inc. In addition, Mr. Tostenson was British Columbia's second chairman for the British Columbia Wine Institute, a finalist in the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award and a recipient of Business in Vancouver's Under 40 Entrepreneur of the Year Award. He has served on the board as a director and was the President of the David Foster Foundation for over 22 years. He co-founded H.A.V.E. Café which focuses on helping people in the Downtown Vancouver Eastside.

About ParcelPal Technology Inc. (CSE: PKG), (OTC PINK: PTNYF)

ParcelPal is a technology driven logistics company that connects consumers to the goods they love. Customers can shop at partner businesses and through the ParcelPal technology receive their purchased goods within an hour. The Company offers on-demand delivery of merchandise from leading retailers, restaurants, medical marijuana dispensaries and liquor stores in Vancouver and soon in major cities Canada-wide.

How it Works

Through the ParcelPal iOS app, customers enter their address and view a list of merchants available in their neighborhood. Once the customer makes a selection, they simply place the order and pay online through ParcelPal secure ordering platform. The order is then prepared by the restaurant and brought directly to customers by a ParcelPal driver anywhere they choose to be in Vancouver. Customers will also have the option to order and pick it up themselves.

www.parcelpal.com/

