Biopharma veteran and leader brings deep expertise to driving organizational effectiveness

Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced today the appointment of Ginger Gregory, PhD, as Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer, effective July 17.

Gregory, who was most recently the Chief Human Resources Officer at Shire Pharmaceuticals, brings more than 20 years of human resources experience to Biogen. She will now lead the company's global HR function and organizational strategy and will serve as a member of Biogen's Executive Committee.

"It is exciting to have an HR leader of Ginger's caliber join us at this time," said Biogen Chief Executive Officer Michel Vounatsos. "Her extensive experience in our industry makes her especially attuned to the particular organizational and cultural priorities of a company like Biogen. Her expertise will be enormously valuable as we endeavor to attract, develop, and retain a supremely talented, culturally diverse workforce to execute on our mission to transform neuroscience and the treatment of neurological diseases."

At Shire, Gregory helped lead the integration of several acquired companies, including Baxalta, while consolidating multiple business units into a single organization while overseeing the overhaul of the company's HR systems globally. Her industry experience also includes HR leadership roles at Bristol-Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, and Novartis, working across commercial, R&D and corporate functions. She also served as chief human resources officer at Dunkin' Brands.

"It is an honor to be entrusted with helping shape the workplace of such a dynamic and well respected industry leader," said Gregory. "We will remain focused on attracting and cultivating the most talented individuals in our industry as we work to extend our neuroscience leadership and build a culture and operating model that enables individuals and the organization to thrive."

Dr. Gregory holds an undergraduate degree in psychology from the University of Massachusetts and received her PhD in industrial organizational psychology from George Washington University.

