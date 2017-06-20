Comtrade Software Customers and Partners Embracing Newly-released HYCU

Users and partners praise simplicity of industry's only application-centric data protection solution purpose-built for Nutanix Enterprise Cloud Platform

BOSTON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Modern enterprises embracing the cloud and hyperconverged infrastructures (HCI) as part of their digital transformation have historically lacked the ability to completely protect their company's applications and mission-critical data. Customers and partners of Comtrade Software, a leading provider of enterprise IT infrastructure and application monitoring and data protection solutions, have been quick to embrace HYCU, the only natively-integrated data protection solution for Nutanix's enterprise cloud architecture that addresses this challenge.

Released today, HYCU, which stands for hyperconverged uptime, is a simple-to-deploy solution that for the first time can pinpoint where each application is running in a VM, providing a fully transparent level of systems visibility for Nutanix customers. A recently named Nutanix Strategic Technology Partner, Comtrade Software partners and customers are embracing HYCU as transformational.

"We have been looking for a data protection solution that was tightly integrated with our Nutanix enterprise cloud platform," said Mattias Sundling, head of cloud services at Telecom 3 Sweden. "Ideally, something that was easy-to-use, scalable and supported Nutanix AHV. HYCU powered by Comtrade Software has really impressed us with its ability to let us leverage the high-performance storage level snapshots within our data protection workflow. This is far better than using hypervisor-level snapshots that can significantly impact our production environment."

"In my experience, it's easy to say your solution is simple, easy to use and only takes a few clicks to be up and running, but much harder to prove," said Sascha van Tillo, IT landscape owner at Albeda College. "With that said, I've been really impressed with what I've been able to do with HYCU since installing it on our Nutanix clusters. It's intuitive and feels like I'm using something that is tightly integrated with our Nutanix Acropolis Hypervisor. It took me under five minutes to be up and running and I was already protecting my data in under twenty minutes. That's a far cry from what I'm used to with other backup and recovery products I've been working with over time."

"Comtrade Software complements Promark Technology's emerging and advanced technology solutions portfolio," said Dale Foster, executive director and general manager of Promark Technology. "Part of our business value is bringing to market emerging and easy-to-use solutions that will enable our channel partners and their customers to move beyond legacy data protection solutions and embrace the cloud and HCI as part of their data center modernization efforts. We're excited to earn Comtrade Software's business and serve as its exclusive provider for Nutanix solutions."

"Over the past nine months, Azlan + Technology Solutions and Comtrade Software have established a very successful relationship," said Simon Bennett, business unit director at Azlan, part of TechData Group. "Our goal is to deliver the very best enterprise solutions, making use of the best hybrid, cloud and next-generation technologies. By providing efficient integration of monitoring between Microsoft and Nutanix, and effective backup and recovery solutions, Comtrade Software enables VARs to offer their customers the reassurance and peace of mind they need at a time when the threats to digital security are multiplying at an alarming rate. Comtrade Software has been a valuable addition to our portfolio and we look forward to delivering further success and simplicity for our partners."

"We pride ourselves on our capabilities to get organizations cloud ready via digital transformation of their IT via disruptive technologies," said Terry Buchanan, vice president of technology & general manager, Zycom Technology. "HYCU powered by Comtrade Software is exactly what we've been waiting for to support our customers that are looking to make the most of their cloud ready platform investments with Nutanix and the Acropolis Hypervisor. It comes down to the simplicity and eleganceof how their data recovery software works. HYCU offers Prism-like simplicity and management with very easy deployment for all of our customers from the small-to-medium businesses to larger enterprises. Comtrade Software and its new HYCU offering truly solidify our cloud platform data recovery strategy."

About Comtrade Software

Hyperconverged is all about keeping IT simple. Monitoring and data protection should be too. Comtrade Software empowers IT to take back the data center without breaking a sweat. Our application-focused solutions give visibility, to see beyond VMs into business-critical applications. We break through barriers so IT can quickly eliminate problems, fully and reliably recover applications and data, and deploy our products before customer's coffee goes cold. There's no waiting, no learning and no hassle. With 25 years of expertise and insights from millions of users, we make it easy to thrive in a hyper-simple hyperconverged world. Follow us @ComtradeSoftw and LinkedIn, and visit comtradesoftware.com.

