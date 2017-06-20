Darton Group Acquires Leading Stand Up Paddleboard Brand Focus SUP Hawaii

Darton's Acquisition of Focus SUP Hawaii will Help Position the Brand for Global Growth

CANOGA PARK, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 20, 2017 / Jacob Benzvi, the founder of Focus SUP Hawaii, is pleased to announce that the Darton Group has finalized the acquisition of the company. Focus SUP Hawaii sells stand up paddleboards online and through brick and mortar stores.





As a company spokesperson noted, the collaboration between Darton and Focus SUP Hawaii will help position the brand for global growth. President and CEO Jacob Benzvi will continue to oversee the growth of the business as well as international expansion. Focus will benefit from Darton's leading logistics, product development, and design capabilities, as well as access to its worldwide network of offices and partners.

"The acquisition offers Darton the opportunity to enter the international outdoor water sports markets. In addition, Darton will take advantage of Focus' worldwide distribution and excellent product development", the spokesperson noted. The new global sales offices will be located at the Darton Tower in Hong Kong, featuring a showroom that displays the entire SUP lineup and available to Darton's international buyers and distributors.

The company's immediate goal is to introduce a new paddleboard lineup for 2018. The current lineup includes a variety of models and designs including Rawson surf paddleboards. The new lineup will debut in August in both the United States and Hong Kong.

About Focus SUP Hawaii:

Focus SUP Hawaii was founded in 2008 to design, manufacture, and distribute a diverse range of stand up paddleboards that are technically superior, and performance motivated. Focus SUP Hawaii boards are designed in Hawaii and sold worldwide. Since its humble beginnings, Focus SUP has evolved into a leading SUP manufacturer with three lines including Focus Sup Hawaii, Pat Rawson SUP, and Prime Paddleboards. With its tagline FocusOnYourJourney the mission of Focus SUP Hawaii is to design boards for riders to enjoy in their specific paddling activities. Today, members of the Focus SUP Hawaii family include Mo Freitas, one of the world's leading riders and legendary North Shore Hawaii shaper/designer, Pat Rawson. Focus SUP Hawaii has worldwide distribution, including USA, Brazil, Canada, Israel, Europe and Japan. For more information, please visit https://focussup.com.

Focus SUP Hawaii

8225 Remmet Ave.

Canoga Park, CA 91304

Contact:

Moe Sardin

paddleboard.ca@gmail.com

818-765-451

SOURCE: Focus SUP Hawaii