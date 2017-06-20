

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's foreign trade gap widened in April from a year ago, as exports fell and imports rose, preliminary figures from the Economy Ministry showed Tuesday.



The trade deficit rose notably to EUR 1.2 billion in April from EUR 637.3 million in the corresponding month last year.



Exports decreased 2.0 percent year-over-year in April, while imports increased by 0.5 percent.



During the first four month of the year, total trade deficit of the country was EUR 8.4 billion versus EUR 5.58 billion in the same period of 2016. Both exports and imports grew by 9.8 percent and 12.4 percent, respectively.



