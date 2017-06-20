Global $3.85 Billion Cryocooler Market to 2025 - Growing Acceptance for Cryocooler in the Semiconductor Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cryocooler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.
The Global Cryocooler Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.85 billion by 2025.
This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.
The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market Outline
2 Executive Summary
3 Market Overview
- Rising number of product launches in cryocooler market
- Growing acceptance for cryocooler in semiconductor industry
- Recent technological developments of Cryocooler
- Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities
4 Cryocooler Market, By Product Type
4.1 Regenerative Cryocooler
- Pulse Tube
- Stirling
- Gifford-McMahon
- Other Regenerative Cryocooler
4.2 Non-Regenerative Cryocooler
- Claude
- Joule-Thomson
- Brayton
5 Cryocooler Market, By Hardware and Service
5.1 Hardware
- Power Conditioning Units
- Cold Heads
- Heat Dissipation Pipes
- Compressors
- Other Hardwares
5.2 Service
- Customer Training Services
- Product Repairs & Refurbishment Services
- Preventive Maintenance Services
- Technical Support Services
6 Cryocooler Market, By Temperature Range
- 1K-5K
- 5K-10K
- 10K-50K
- 50K-100K
- 100K-300K
7 Cryocooler Market, By Application
- Fault Current Limiter (FCL)
- Electric Motors & Generators
- Particle Accelerators
- Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices
- Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks
- Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)
- Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)
- Transformers
- Magnetic Separators
- Infrared Detectors
- Spectrometers
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Cryopumps
- Other Applications
8 Cryocooler Market, By Geography
9 Key Player Activities
10 Leading Companies
- Superconductor Technologies, Inc.
- L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.
- Chart Industries, Inc.
- Cryomech, Inc.
- DH Industries BV
- RICOR Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems
- Northrop Grumman Corporation
- Lockheed Martin Corporation
- Air Liquide S.A.
- Brooks Automation, Inc.
- Sunpower, Inc.
- Advanced Research Systems, Inc.
- Janis Research Company, LLC
- Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- Fabrum Solutions Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/65zmhh/global_cryocooler
