Global $3.85 Billion Cryocooler Market to 2025 - Growing Acceptance for Cryocooler in the Semiconductor Industry - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Cryocooler Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Cryocooler Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 7.8% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.85 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Rising number of product launches in cryocooler market

Growing acceptance for cryocooler in semiconductor industry

Recent technological developments of Cryocooler

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Cryocooler Market, By Product Type



4.1 Regenerative Cryocooler

Pulse Tube

Stirling

Gifford-McMahon

Other Regenerative Cryocooler

4.2 Non-Regenerative Cryocooler



Claude

Joule-Thomson

Brayton

5 Cryocooler Market, By Hardware and Service

5.1 Hardware



Power Conditioning Units

Cold Heads

Heat Dissipation Pipes

Compressors

Other Hardwares

5.2 Service



Customer Training Services

Product Repairs & Refurbishment Services

Preventive Maintenance Services

Technical Support Services

6 Cryocooler Market, By Temperature Range



1K-5K

5K-10K

10K-50K

50K-100K

100K-300K

7 Cryocooler Market, By Application



Fault Current Limiter (FCL)

Electric Motors & Generators

Particle Accelerators

Magnetic Levitation (Maglev) Devices

Zero-Boil Off (ZBO) Storage Tanks

Superconducting Quantum Interference Devices (SQUID)

Superconducting Magnetic Energy Storage (SMES)

Transformers

Magnetic Separators

Infrared Detectors

Spectrometers

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)

Cryopumps

Other Applications

8 Cryocooler Market, By Geography



9 Key Player Activities



10 Leading Companies



Superconductor Technologies, Inc.

L-3 Communications Holdings, Inc.

Chart Industries, Inc.

Cryomech, Inc.

DH Industries BV

RICOR Cryogenic & Vacuum Systems

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Air Liquide S.A.

Brooks Automation, Inc.

Sunpower, Inc.

Advanced Research Systems, Inc.

Janis Research Company, LLC

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Fabrum Solutions Limited

