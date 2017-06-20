TORONTO, ONTARIO and MUNICH, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- TANTALEX Resources Corporation (CSE: TTX)(CSE: TTX.CN)(CNSX: TTX)(FRANKFURT: 1T0) ("TANTALEX" or the "Corporation"), is very pleased to announce that it has been granted the iTSCi Exportation Certification, allowing the Company to export its future mineral production (tantalum, lithium, tin) worldwide with the guarantee that its production supply chain follows humane guidelines set out within the iTSCi framework.

Dave GAGNON, Chief Executive Officer explains, "We have worked very hard over the last 24 months to meet iTSCi's standards and requirements. Becoming a member of this very important establishment is a major milestone that is of particular importance especially where future offtake partners are concerned. Having this certification is a big step forward for the Company as we prepare our first shipment of Tantalum Pentoxide out of the DRC. We can now provide the guarantee that our minerals are conflict-free."

About the iTSCi Export Certification

iTSCi is a joint industry programme of traceability and due diligence designed to address concerns over 'conflict minerals' such as cassiterite from central Africa. The iTSCi system aims to meet the needs of companies wishing to maintain trade with responsible supply chain actors in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and adjoining countries, as well as to meet due diligence expectations of the international community in terms of guidance from the UN, OECD and national laws such as the Dodd Frank Act in the US.

Sylvain GIFFARD, Senior VP adds, "We are currently seeing significant demand for our tantalum product and this certification increases our potential customer base, as many purchasers will not buy mineral production from resource companies who do not have this certification."

About TANTALEX Resources Corporation

TANTALEX is a mining company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and distribution of Lithium, Tantalum and other high-tech mineral properties in Africa. The Company is listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (symbol: TTX) and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (symbol: 1T0).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Although TANTALEX believes that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, TANTALEX disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed this news release and does not accept responsibility for its adequacy or accuracy.

For further information, please contacts Investor relations: ir@tantalex.ca

Or visit us at: WWW.TANTALEX.CA

Contacts:

TANTALEX Resources Corporation

Dave Gagnon

Chief Executive Officer

+16479637476

+137254728653

dg@tantalex.ca



TANTALEX Resources Corporation

Kyle Appleby

Chief Financial Officer

+14164179176

ka@tantalex.ca



TANTALEX Resources Corporation

Christina Lalli

Manager, Investor Relations

+14379924114

cl@tantalex.ca



