The District Court of Helsinki has this day at the request of the administrator of the corporate restructuring proceedings decided to continue processing the draft restructuring programmes for Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Oy. At the same time the Court has decided on the creditor categories and voting rights, and on starting the voting procedure. In its ruling, the District Court states that the creditors of the companies shall submit their voting statements to the District Court by 9 August 2017. After the voting procedure the District Court will decide on whether to confirm the restructuring programmes, and this is estimated to take place during the third quarter of the year.



The administrator of the corporate restructuring proceedings for Componenta Corporation and Componenta Finland Oy filed amended draft restructuring programmes with the District Court of Helsinki on 12 June 2017. The administrator considers that the draft restructuring programmes comply with the requirements of the Restructuring of Enterprises Act concerning the contents of the programme and that no obstacles exist to confirming the restructuring programmes. The amended draft restructuring programmes are in the appendix to this release. They do not differ significantly from the original draft restructuring programmes.



