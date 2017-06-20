The Ugly side of the tourism industry: Breaking now on UNWTO Wire

HONOLULU andMADRID, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --UNWTO Wire Publisher Juergen Steinmetz applauded the open letter and positioning paper issued last week by the Zimbabwe Minister of Tourism and Hospitality Dr. Walter Mzembi in response to what he called a "flawed election process" for the UNWTO Secretary General Election.

Open letter: http://unwtowire.com/the-gloves-are-off-mzembi-takes-on-unwto-election-1456/

Positioning paper:

http://unwtowire.com/positioning-paper-by-hon-dr-walter-mzembi-on-flawed-process-surrounding-the-recent-unwto-secretary-general-election-1462/

On May 1, Steinmetzhad issued his own open letter asking: "Is the UNWTO Secretary General election for sale?"



http://unwtowire.com/is-the-unwto-secretary-general-election-for-sale-1220/

The United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is the highest international authority for the travel and tourism industry.

The Secretary-General is elected every four years and the position is currently held by Dr Taleb Rifai, a well-respected industry leader from Jordan who hopes to leave a strong, honorable legacy when he leaves the position the end of 2017.

At the Madrid UNWTO Executive Council meeting on May 12, 2017, the Georgia Candidate, Ambassador Zurab Pololikashvil garnered enough votes to be nominated as the Candidate Elect for Secretary-General and is banking on being confirmed by two-third of countries that will attend the General Assembly of the UNWTO in Chengdu, China in September.

Last week's bombshell paper released by the Candidate from Zimbabwe, featured a detailed list of misconduct and interference related to the UNWTO Secretary-General vote.

Sometimes news is much more important than a single publication.

While UNWTO Wire broke this story, it is willing to cooperate with other publications to shed light on miscreant conduct during the UNWTO election.

"The UNWTO election is too critical to the future of world tourism to be propriety about developments and the upcoming UNWTO General Assembly vote," said publisher Steinmetz.

The majority of travel media features attractive images of destinations, the beaches, jungles, waterfalls or cityscapes. Travel and tourism journalism is not usually too complicated.

However, every so often a news story breaks about the underbelly of the tourism business, and none in modern history has ever been as potentially catastrophic as the recent hijacking of the UNWTO Secretary-General election in Madrid.

Learn about the soccer game: http://unwtowire.com/unwto-unlikely-situation-for-taleb-rifai-on-georgias-nominee-for-secretary-general-zurab-pololikashvili-1337/

This is very much a developing story with the outcome far from being a forgone conclusion, despite extensive underhanded efforts by Georgia to ensure their Candidate sits in tourism's equivalent of the Oval Office.