LISBON (dpa-AFX) - Portugal's producer prices climbed for the sixth successive month in May, figures from Statistics Portugal showed Tuesday.



Industrial producer prices rose 4.1 percent year-over-year in May, slower than the 4.8 percent increase in April.



Excluding energy, producer prices grew 1.4 percent annually in May, following a 1.7 percent gain in the prior month.



Month-on-month, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent from April, when it edged down by 0.1 percent.



