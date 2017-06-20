HICKSVILLE, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Long Island Iced Tea Corp. (NASDAQ: LTEA) (the "Company"), a growth-oriented company focused on the non-alcohol ready-to-drink ("NARTD") tea segment in the beverage industry, today announced that it has engaged Ben Cheng & Koh Tai Hong, Singaporean-based consumer goods specialists, to assist the Company in the development of its Asia footprint. Messrs. Cheng and Hong are working closely with recently engaged international brand consultant Jeff Busch as part of Long Island Iced Tea Corp.'s international expansion.

Mr. Cheng's background includes over 25 years working in Asia, including 18 years with AB InBev as VP Asia Pacific - International Business Development where he managed all Asian markets accountable for exports, distribution, co-packing and licensing partnerships, as well as global brands expansion, strategic and partner relationships. Currently, Mr. Cheng advises a variety of companies in the beverage and related categories.

Mr. Hong's background includes over 27 years working in Asia in a variety of senior sales, marketing, operations and manufacturing roles. Mr. Hong worked for Asia Pacific Breweries in multiple markets including Singapore, Burma, Cambodia, Vietnam and Laos. He has an intimate knowledge of beverage distribution systems and co-packing facilities in Asia.

Philip Thomas, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "We feel it is critical to engage specialists such as Ben and Koh, as 75% of global NARTD tea volume is sold in the Asia Pacific region.(1) They will be working in concert with Jeff Busch towards our international expansion in Asia. Ben & Koh join the business on a 6-month consulting basis, to assist Long Island Iced Tea Corp. identify, develop and grow our Asia footprint."

Mr. Cheng commented, "We are very excited to join such a fast-growing business spearheaded by an iconic and globally recognized brand name. NARTD tea has a substantial market in North Asia and is a fast-growing market in South East Asia, and we look forward to assisting in translating that global awareness into Asian and international growth for the Company."

About Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

Headquartered in Long Island, NY, Long Island Iced Tea Corp. operates in the non-alcohol ready-to-drink segment of the beverage industry. The Company's flagship brand 'The Original Long Island Brand Iced Tea®', together with 'The Original Long Island Brand Lemonade™, are marketed as premium beverages made with non-GMO ingredients. The company also imports and markets 'ALO Juice®' a functional Aloe Vera based beverage. The Company's portfolio of premium brands sits within the 'better-for-you' category of the beverage industry, and are offered to consumers at an affordable price, reflecting the Company's mission. Its beverages are sold primarily through a network of regional chains and distributors primarily on the East Coast and the Midwest of the United States, as well as Canada and Latin America. The Company's website is www.longislandicedtea.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release includes statements of the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs that constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, relate to the discussion of the Company's business strategies and its expectations concerning future operations, margins, sales, new products and brands, potential joint ventures, potential acquisitions, expenses, profitability, liquidity and capital resources and to analyses and other information that are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements include any statement that does not directly relate to a historical or current fact. You can also identify these and other forward-looking statements by the use of such words as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "thinks," "estimates," "seeks," "predicts," "could," "projects," "potential" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. These forward looking statements are made based on expectations and beliefs concerning future events affecting the Company and are subject to uncertainties, risks and factors relating to its operations and business environments, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond its control, that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those matters expressed or implied by these forward looking statements. These risks include its history of losses and expectation of further losses, its ability to expand its operations in both new and existing markets, its ability to develop or acquire new brands, its relationships with distributors, the success of its marketing activities, the effect of competition in its industry and economic and political conditions generally, including the current economic environment and markets. More information about these and other factors are described in the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to the discussions contained under the caption "Risk Factors." When considering these forward looking statements, you should keep in mind the cautionary statements in this press release and the reports the Company files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and the Company cannot predict those events or how they may affect it. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward looking statements after the date of this press release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by the federal securities laws.

(1) Euromonitor International. "RTD Tea in Asia Pacific". May 2017

Contacts:



For Investors

Phil Thomas

Long Island Iced Tea Corp.

1-855-542-2832

info@longislandteas.com



