ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Oversight Systems, a leading operational expense analysis company, has named Geoff Brannon as Chief Financial Officer. Brannon brings 20 years of experience leading financial planning & analysis, treasury, accounting, M&A, compliance and financial reporting functions in global technology companies.

Tweet This: Oversight names Geoff Brannon as new CFO to support high rate of growth: http://hubs.ly/H07QbVm0

"Geoff is a great addition to the Oversight leadership team and will provide strong daily operational support of the business," said Patrick Taylor, CEO of Oversight Systems. "His experience in large scale organizations is just what we need to support the growth in our customer base."

As CFO, Brannon will be responsible for the financial strength of the company and ensuring that the finance organization will help support the continued growth of software solutions that drive greater efficiency, governance and risk management across financial operations. Brannon has focused on operational excellence in firms with significant complexity offering an array of solutions including software, hardware, and professional services.

"As a professional that takes responsibility for the financial health of global organizations, I am excited to work with the provider of best-in-class analytics that automates risk detection and resolution, making it easier and more effective for finance professionals," said Brannon. "I'm thrilled to join the Oversight leadership team, and look forward to working closely with this dynamic team to help grow the organization."

Prior to joining Oversight, Brannon worked as Division CFO of NCR Corporation's hospitality business. He joined NCR by way of its acquisition of Radiant Systems in 2011, where he was corporate controller after a successful progression of various management roles in its accounting function. Brannon also worked at LSI Corporation, which has since been acquired by Broadcom Limited, and started his career in the assurance practice of KPMG. Brannon holds a BA in accounting and an MBA in finance from Georgia State University.

For More Information

To learn more or receive a personalized product demo contact us at info@oversightsystems.com.

About Oversight

Oversight Insights On Demand™ is a web-based artificial intelligence solution that automates spending program compliance by comprehensively analyzing expense report, purchase card, and accounts payable transactions to identify fraud, non-compliant purchases, and wasteful spending. Through visibility into the interaction between policy and behavior, Oversight offers opportunities for ongoing improvement, and helps organizations transform how they are managing risks in their spending programs.

Oversight makes a difference within the companies it serves and has the experience to prove it, analyzing over $2 trillion in expenditures annually at Fortune Global 5000 companies and government agencies. Oversight's solution is strengthened by partnerships with Concur, Mastercard, Oracle, SAP, Acquis and TSYS. www.oversightsystems.com.

Connect With Oversight